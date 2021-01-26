Giatec Hosts Virtual Net Zero Construction Conference on Sustainable Concrete Jan. 28, 2021

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec, world leader in concrete testing technologies, has announced that they will be kicking off a premier virtual event, the Net Zero Construction Conference, on Jan. 28, 2021. The one-day conference will bring together top leaders from North America and around the world to discuss the trends and technologies that are driving sustainable construction forward.

Attendees will hear from experts from major organizations like the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, Lafarge, Skanska, National Research Council of Canada, U.S. Concrete, and more. Topics to be covered include:

Sustainable Construction Practices That Pay Off with Kiewit Sustainability Coordinator Ben Everswick

with Kiewit Sustainability Coordinator The Drive to Net Zero: Going from "Talking the Talk" to "Walking the Walk" with LaFarge Canada's Director of Environment & Public Affairs, Robert Cumming

with LaFarge Canada's Director of Environment & Public Affairs, Procore & Power of Platform with Raquel Casares Villaverde , Solutions Engineer at Procore

with , Solutions Engineer at Procore Setting the Foundation for our Future Panel with experts from CarbonCure Technologies, Skanska, CO2Concrete, National Research Council of Canada , and Giatec

with experts from CarbonCure Technologies, Skanska, CO2Concrete, of , and Giatec Ready Mix Producer Perspective to Low Carbon Concrete with Juan Gonzalez , Manager of Strategic Development & Sustainability at U.S. Concrete

with , Manager of Strategic Development & Sustainability at U.S. Concrete Top 10 Ways to Reduce Concrete's Carbon Footprint with Lionel Lemay , Executive Vice President, Structures and Sustainability, at the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association

with , Executive Vice President, Structures and Sustainability, at the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association Embracing Sustainable Technologies with Zoë Kolbuc, Vice President, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

"The data shows that if we're going to collectively reach the goals of the Paris Agreement, we need to accelerate the transition toward Net Zero Construction, and we need to do it now. The Net Zero Construction Conference provides builders, designers, policymakers, and product manufacturers with tangible solutions to start decarbonizing today," says Christie Gamble, Senior Director of Sustainability, CarbonCure Technologies.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to discuss and share their passion for environmentally friendly concrete and construction practices via virtual networking.

Join the conversation on January 28 and share your insights, experiences, and predictions on sustainable construction and the trends and technologies that are paving the way for our net zero future. Check out the full list of speakers and agenda at www.netzeroconstructionconference.com.

The Net Zero Construction Conference is proud to partner with Procore, CarbonCure, Hilltop, and others to make the event possible.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec Scientific Inc. is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), including; wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle. For more information visit www.giatec.ca.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dobrila Moogk, Vice President, Marketing

Tel: +1 (877) 497-6278 ext. 9280

[email protected]

Related Images

net-zero-construction-conference.png

Net Zero Construction Conference

Related Links

Net Zero Construction Conference

SOURCE Giatec Scientific Inc.