Giatec's SmartRock™ Plus Program Signs New Technology-Forward Producer

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec, world leader in concrete testing technologies, has announced that their SmartRock™ Plus program for ready-mix concrete producers has continued to expand in the United States with the signing of Lauren Concrete. As a value-added solution offered by high-quality ready-mix producers, SmartRock Plus enables contractors to see concrete temperature and strength data in real-time using Giatec's SmartRock wireless sensors.

Lauren Concrete has 23 batch plants throughout Texas where they produce and deliver concrete materials throughout the state. The company relies on advanced technology to deliver high-quality products, like Giatec's SmartRock Plus program. Furthermore, they have also partnered with CarbonCure Technologies which supplies speciality mixes that reduce CO2 emissions.

Conventionally, contractors are left to their own methods for monitoring the curing conditions and quality of their concrete mixes. This usually involves the use of time-consuming and error-prone break tests, or cumbersome wired sensors.

However, with SmartRock Plus, producers can simplify this process and offer a level of convenience and accuracy to contractors that otherwise would not be possible. In the process, producers gain valuable insights on their concrete, allowing them to readily analyze jobsite and mix performance.

"Lauren Concrete, Inc., is pioneering the newest technologies. The Giatec maturity meters are the latest addition to our sustainable production mission, along with paperless ticketing and CarbonCure," says Matthew Jetmore, General Manager, Lauren Concrete. "Giatec is enabling us to offer our customers world-class service."

As the first truly wireless sensor introduced to the market in 2015, SmartRock is the leading concrete maturity meter for accurate monitoring of concrete curing and hardening. Giatec's patented maturity sensor uses a highly accurate ASTM-approved testing method. Together with the Giatec 360 platform, this has enabled faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction. SmartRock is the most widely used wireless maturity meter, currently being implemented in over 6,000 construction projects worldwide.

