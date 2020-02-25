Giatec's SmartRock™ Plus Solution Enters the International Market

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec, world leader in concrete testing technologies, has announced that its SmartRock™ Plus solution for ready-mix concrete producers is now available internationally.

As a value-added solution offered by high-quality ready-mix producers, SmartRock Plus enables contractors to see concrete temperature and strength data in real time using Giatec's SmartRock wireless sensors, allowing producers to "know their concrete" beyond the pour.

Giatec Scientific Inc.

As the first truly wireless sensor introduced to the market in 2015, SmartRock is the leading concrete maturity sensor for accurate monitoring of concrete curing and hardening. Unlike time-consuming and error-prone break tests, or cumbersome wired sensors, Giatec's patented maturity sensor uses a highly accurate ASTM-approved testing method. This has translated into faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction.

Conventionally, contractors are left to their own devices when monitoring the curing conditions and quality of their concrete mixes. With SmartRock Plus, producers can simplify this process and offer a level of convenience and accuracy to contractors that otherwise would not be possible. In the process, producers gain valuable insights on their concrete, allowing them to readily analyze jobsite and mix performance.

SmartRock Plus continues to expand in the Canadian and the U.S. markets, more recently with the inclusion of Burnco, Cadman (A Lehigh Hanson company), and BARD Materials. With the addition of international producer, Swerock in Sweden, this program is continuing to roll out rapidly on a national basis.

"We are thrilled that the SmartRock Plus solution has grown exponentially," says Sarah McGuire, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales. "We are seeing great success among our partners and contractors as they adopt this technology and we're looking forward to continuing to scale in 2020."

For more information about Giatec's SmartRock Plus program, contact Sarah McGuire, Senior Director of Enterprise Sales.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dobrila Moogk, Vice President of Marketing

Tel: +1 (877) 497-6278 ext. 9280

marketing@giatec.ca

www.giatec.ca

Related Files

SmartRock Plus Sensor Program.png

SmartRock Plus Sensor.jpg

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

SmartRock Plus

SmartRock

SOURCE Giatec Scientific Inc.

Related Links

http://www.giatec.ca

