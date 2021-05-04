Gibbs & Cox awarded $20M Contract from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division

ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is pleased to announce the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) awarded the company a $20M prime contract.

"This builds on our long-standing relationship with NSWC Philadelphia and we are very proud to have been selected for this award," said Jonathan Applequist, Vice President for Maritime Services Group.