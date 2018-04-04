Gibbs & Cox Awarded Navy Contract for LPD 17 and LX(R) Program Office Technical Support

"We are thrilled with this opportunity to provide technical services to PMS 317," stated Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox, Inc. "Gibbs & Cox has supported the U.S. Navy for over 84 years, and we are honored to have been selected to join the PMS 317 organization."

Gibbs & Cox Inc. is a global leader in maritime engineering and design, with over 8,000 vessels built to our designs since 1929. Gibbs & Cox supports military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design as well as construction and lifecycle management. Gibbs & Cox's breadth and depth of high performance commercial and military vessel skills are augmented with the acquisition of Donald L. Blount & Associates (DLBA). DLBA specializes in the technical development of high-performance marine craft. Independent and privately held, Gibbs & Cox is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with offices in Newport News and Chesapeake, VA; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; New Orleans LA., and Washington, D.C.. Learn more at www.gibbscox.com.

