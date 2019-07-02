Gibbs & Cox, Inc. announces Vice Admiral Nanette DeRenzi joins Board of Directors

Vice Admiral Nanette DeRenzi retired from the Navy in 2015. She was the 42 nd Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the Navy, serving as principal military legal counsel to the Secretary of the Navy and Chief of Naval Operations, and the DoD Representative for Ocean Policy Affairs. As the JAG, she led the 2,300 attorneys, enlisted paralegals, and civilians of the global Navy JAG Corps community.

"Nanette delivers an impressive breadth of international maritime and naval experience to our board at a time of tremendous growth," said President and Chief Executive, Chris Deegan.

VADM DeRenzi was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Pennsauken, NJ. She graduated magna cum laude from Villanova University in 1983 and received her J.D. from the Temple University School of Law in 1986. She later earned a Master of Laws (Environmental Law) from the George Washington University School of Law. She is admitted to practice before the courts of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

She is currently Chief Operating Officer of the Jefferson Consulting Group in Washington, DC, where she oversees administrative and financial functions and the firm's day-to-day operations. She volunteered her time as Chairman of the ABA's Veterans Legal Services Commission and Co-Chair of the Secretary of the Navy's Retiree Council. She is currently a member of the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Advisory Board and serves on the board of the National Alliance for Safe Housing, a non-profit dedicated to ensuring that survivors of domestic and sexual violence have access to a full range of housing options.

Gibbs & Cox is a global leader in maritime engineering and design, with nearly 7,000 vessels designed to our standards since 1929. Gibbs & Cox supports military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Independent and privately held, Gibbs & Cox is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with offices in New Orleans, LA; Newport News, VA; New York City, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; Chesapeake, VA and Canberra, ACT , Australia.

SOURCE Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gibbscox.com

