Gibbs Gardens Adds New Garden--It's All About Color

News provided by

Gibbs Gardens

20 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

BALLGROUND, Ga., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Gibbs—owner, designer, developer of Gibbs Gardens—is at it again. He's creating another brand new, unique garden of perennials and annuals—with nature's color palette at the heart of his design, Le Jardin – Color Garden.

"Visitors to our gardens love color, so I'm planting a very special new color garden just for them," he said.

Gibbs started planning and planting his new serpentine flower beds in 2021, adding more combinations of perennials and annuals, new colors, plant sizes and shapes to create hundreds of singular artistic arrangements within the beds. This spring he added three additional beds to the five now blooming in his color garden. The result: even more shades of colorful plantings for July through mid-September.

Colorful plants added this year include:

  • Coleus, a family of shade plants with bright colored—often red and green—leaves.
  • Egyptian star cluster pentas, a perennial native to Africa and Yemen.
  • African bush daisy, a flowering plant in the sunflower family. Native to Africa.
  • Obedient plant, also called lion's heart—may also be found in Lady Bird Johnson's Texas Wildflower Center.
  • Firecracker flower can be annual or perennial depending upon location. Native to India and Sri Lanka, this heat-loving plant grows about 3-feet tall.
  • New Guinea impatiens with flower colors in shades of orange, pink, red, white and purple. Its blooms are similar to but larger than those of common impatiens. 
  • Purple Heart, a spiderwort native to northern Mexico, is an annual known for its violet flowers and purple leaves.
  • Scarlet sage salvia was chosen for its bright red blooms. This perennial, native to Central America, is an annual in cooler climates.

A Cool Place to Visit

Gibbs Gardens is a cool place to visit—even in summer. Hundreds of natural, deep springs supply two large streams as they wind through the gardens, bringing cool, fresh water to the many ponds, waterfalls and fountains throughout the Valley Gardens.

Jim Gibbs calls it nature's version of air conditioning. "Our fresh spring water comes out of the ground at about 63 degrees and circulates in our streams throughout the gardens. The springs feed 19 waterfalls throughout the gardens, helping to lower temperatures and cool the air in the Valley Gardens from morning until early afternoon."

In his book, "Gibbs Gardens, Reflections on a Gardening Life," Gibbs recalls his first visit to the Yellow Creek Road property, "I saw the canopy of Mountain Laurel, hundreds of ferns and then the abundant springs—more valuable than gold. At that moment I knew this was the place where I would build the garden I had dreamed about for years."

A World-Class Garden Experience

Honored with the National Garden Clubs' Award of Excellence, Gibbs Gardens has been named one of the "Thirteen Best Botanical Gardens in America," "2020 Best American Botanical Gardens," one of the "World's 10 Best Places to See Daffodils," a top garden in Georgia by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and Explore Georgia. To learn more about Gibbs Gardens go to gibbsgardens.com.

Media Contact:
Carol Skapinetz
[email protected]com

SOURCE Gibbs Gardens

Also from this source

Gibbs Gardens in May--A World-Class Springtime Experience

Gibbs Gardens Named One Of "The World's 10 Best Places To See Daffodils"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.