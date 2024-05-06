GIBF invests $10 Million in Nectin Therapeutics to Advance Novel Pipeline of First-in-Class Immunotherapies and Antibody Drug Conjugates

Proceeds from financing to support ongoing clinical development of lead program targeting PVR as well as IND-enabling activities for multiple ADC candidates

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou-Israel Biotechnology Fund (GIBF) announced today that it has invested $10 million in Nectin Therapeutics Ltd . Nectin is a biotechnology company developing novel targeted immunotherapies that address resistance to approved immune oncology treatments. The funds will be used to continue the development of Nectin's portfolio of novel immuno-oncology products, including the advancement of Nectin's ongoing NTX1088 global Phase 1 clinical trial targeting PVR and the preclinical development of its anti-drug conjugate (ADC) portfolio.

Nectin is a clinical stage biotechnology company devoted to transforming the lives of cancer patients by leveraging unique insights into the nectin pathways to develop the next generation of immune oncology (IO) therapies. The company's differentiated therapies have the potential to set new standards for efficacy and patient response rates across various difficult-to-treat cancers. Nectin's technology addresses major escape mechanisms of current IO therapies through a diverse pipeline of novel monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug-conjugates. It has a world-class scientific and management team with deep experience in oncology drug development and a successful track record in building biotechnology companies and developing innovative therapies. Nectin is a venture-backed, privately held company, funded by aMoon Fund, Peregrine Ventures, IBF, Integra Holdings, Myeloma Investment Fund (MIF), and Cancer Focus Fund.

NTX1088 is Nectin's First-in-Class lead candidate - a highly potent monoclonal antibody directed against PVR (CD155), a transmembrane protein expressed on cancer cells and associated with resistance to PD1 and PDL1 immune checkpoint inhibitors. PVR blockade by NTX1088 is the first and only therapeutic approach aiming at restoring the antitumor immune activity of DNAM1 (CD226). DNAM1 is a cell surface glycoprotein, central to the function of T and NK cells, that is suppressed by PVR on tumor cells. Restoring the expression and activation of DNAM1 by blocking PVR results in increased antitumor activity from T and NK cells. PVR blockade by NTX1088 further stimulates an antitumor immune response by preventing the suppressing signaling of several immune checkpoint receptors, including TIGIT and CD96.

PVR is overexpressed in many solid tumors across different cancer indications, including lung, colorectal, liver, ovarian, breast, adrenal, pancreatic, uterine, head and neck, gastric and esophageal cancers. High PVR expression is associated with poor prognosis and with resistance to PD1 and PDL1 blockade, making PVR an attractive target for both monotherapy and in combination with PD1 blockers, as is currently being clinically evaluated in the combination of NTX1088 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

"Nectin is working to usher in a new era of innovative immune-mediated cancer medicines and we are excited to back this important mission and team," said Professor Shlomo Noy, Managing Partner and Chief Medical Officer of GIBF. "We have been following the company closely as it continues to make meaningful progress across its portfolio as it develops transformational therapies that can improve the lives of many cancer patients and their treatment outcomes."

"We are grateful for the support from GIBF which reflects the rapid advancement of our anti-PVR clinical program as well as the progress in our development of several ADC candidates," said Fabian Tenenbaum, CEO of Nectin Therapeutics. "With this new investment we are looking forward to completing both the dose-escalation and dose-expansion trials for NTX1088 and continue our IND-enabling activities of our ADC assets. We value GIBF's commitment to our mission of developing life-saving therapies and look forward to advancing innovative medicines to improve the lives of cancer patients."

