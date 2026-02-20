GIBO Announces Breakthrough in Proprietary AIGC Engine, Entering Next-Generation Intelligent Content Infrastructure Phase

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO) today announced a significant technological breakthrough in its proprietary AIGC (AI-Generated Content) multimodal engine, marking the transition into a next-generation intelligent content production architecture. The upgrade delivers structural improvements in generation efficiency, narrative consistency, large-scale batch production, and compute optimization, reinforcing GIBO's position as a scalable AI content infrastructure provider.

This advancement represents more than a feature enhancement—it reflects a foundational redesign of the engine's computational framework and algorithm orchestration layer, transforming the AIGC system from a creative tool into an industrial-grade production engine.

Core Breakthrough: From Content Generation to Controlled Intelligence

The latest upgrade introduces three major technical innovations:

1. Unified Multimodal Computational Architecture

GIBO has restructured its orchestration logic across video, image, text, and audio generation modules, enabling a unified inference framework. This integration significantly enhances cross-modal coherence—improving logical alignment between scripts, characters, dialogue, and visual scenes while reducing generation drift.

2. Intelligent Compute Scheduling and Inference Optimization

Through proprietary inference compression algorithms and dynamic compute allocation models, the upgraded engine increases throughput under the same hardware conditions. In large-scale content production scenarios, this optimization substantially improves efficiency while lowering per-unit generation costs.

3. Structured Narrative Control Layer

A newly introduced structural narrative control system enables adjustable parameters such as pacing, emotional curve, tension density, and scene sequencing. This capability is particularly valuable for short dramas, advertising materials, and high-frequency performance-driven content formats.

From Creative Tool to Industrial-Scale Production Engine

As the global short-form video and short-drama market shifts toward high-volume, rapid-iteration production cycles, traditional workflows face scalability limitations. GIBO's enhanced AIGC engine is engineered to support industrial-level production requirements, including:

Simultaneous generation of multi-version content for performance testing

Automated structural optimization tailored to platform-specific distribution

Parallelized, high-density content output

Rapid multilingual localization and market adaptation

This transition establishes a more predictable, scalable, and controllable content creation infrastructure for platform partners and enterprise clients.

Strengthening Platform-Level Infrastructure

The upgraded AIGC engine will be fully integrated into GIBO Create and aligned with the broader GIBO Click ecosystem, creating a closed-loop system connecting content generation, analytics, and monetization frameworks.

By reinforcing the technological backbone of its content engine, GIBO continues building a durable AI-driven production infrastructure where creative output, performance metrics, and economic value are intelligently interconnected.

Long-Term R&D Commitment

GIBO stated that it will continue investing in multimodal model optimization, inference efficiency enhancement, and domain-specific AI model development to further improve controllability, precision, and production scalability.

This breakthrough not only elevates current product capabilities but also lays the foundation for large-scale deployment across short dramas, digital advertising, e-commerce content, and cross-media storytelling applications.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd