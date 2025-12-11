GIBO Announces Development of Initial 30MW + 14,000-GPU AI Data Center, Advancing Malaysia as a Leading Digital AI Hub in Asia-Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO) today announced its strategic initiative to develop Malaysia's first phase of a high-performance AI data center, beginning with a 30MW deployment featuring a 14,000-GPU supercomputing cluster. Purpose-built for industrial-scale AI development and deployment, the facility will support large language model (LLM) training, small and mid-sized model development, and large-scale inference workloads for both commercial and public-sector use cases. This development represents a major step forward in strengthening Malaysia's digital infrastructure capabilities and accelerating its emergence as a major AI compute hub within the Asia-Pacific region.

The planned 14,000-GPU cluster will be designed to deliver high-density computing optimized for deep learning, multimodal AI systems, simulation workloads, and next-generation AI applications. Once operational, the facility is expected to become one of the most advanced compute environments in Malaysia, enabling AI-driven research, public-private innovation programs, and enterprise deployment at scale across multiple industries including mobility systems, advanced manufacturing, fintech, healthcare, cybersecurity, agriculture, creative media, robotics, and sustainability technology.

This initiative forms the first milestone in GIBO's long-term roadmap to scale its AI infrastructure strategy from the initial 30MW to a 100MW multi-zone AI compute campus, and subsequently to a 200MW regional flagship facility. The broader vision includes establishing a multi-location interconnected network of AI-focused data centers spanning key regions across Malaysia, including Sarawak, Johor, Penang and Greater Kuala Lumpur. Once complete, this network is intended to serve as a unified compute backbone connecting Malaysia to Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Korea and Greater China, creating what GIBO describes as an "ASEAN-to-North Asia AI Compute Highway."

Engineered with a sustainability-aligned architecture, the data center will incorporate next-generation liquid or immersion cooling methodologies designed to maximize energy efficiency and operational resilience in tropical conditions. The infrastructure will support full-spectrum model training, including trillion-parameter architectures, while reducing compute costs for enterprises and accelerating adoption of AI systems across commercial and industrial sectors. Dedicated digital pipelines will be integrated for sector-specific applications, enabling the rapid development and deployment of specialized AI systems tailored to real-world use cases.

Malaysia's strategic regional position, maturing digital ecosystem, pro-AI national policies, and rapidly advancing technology talent pool make it a competitive environment for AI infrastructure expansion. GIBO expects that the project will become a catalytic anchor for broader innovation, attracting global AI companies, ecosystem partners, and next-generation technology ventures to the country.

With construction planning underway, this 30MW deployment represents the foundational phase of GIBO's ambition to build one of the largest AI-specific data center networks in the region within the next three to five years. Through this initiative, GIBO aims to support the growing global demand for compute power, accelerate the deployment of intelligent systems across industries, and position Malaysia as a central node in the future global AI economy.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/gibo-click/

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.