GIBO Expands GIBO Watch with "Digital Canvas" -- A Next-Generation Generative Pipeline for Short Film Creation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a global technology company focused on AI-driven content infrastructure, today announced the launch of the "Digital Canvas" within its GIBO Watch framework—a next-generation generative pipeline designed to empower creators with high-fidelity, real-time content creation tools.

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The Digital Canvas represents a comprehensive revamp of the foundational creative layer of GIBO Watch, introducing a unified environment where creators can transform ideas into fully formatted visual content through advanced text-to-image and text-to-video generation capabilities. This release marks a key milestone in GIBO's vision to industrialize content creation by providing intuitive yet powerful tools that bridge creativity and production.

Introducing the Raw Creation Layer of GIBO Watch

The Digital Canvas is designed to serve as the entry point of the content creation lifecycle, enabling creators to rapidly move from concept to visual output with minimal friction. By combining high-quality generative models with real-time editing capabilities, the system allows creators to visualize, refine, and finalize content within a single environment.

With support for both social media formats and cinematic aspect ratios, the Digital Canvas ensures that generated content is optimized for distribution across diverse platforms—from short-form vertical video to widescreen storytelling.

High-Fidelity Generative Pipeline for Modern Storytelling

At the core of the Digital Canvas is GIBO's Generative Pipeline Engine, which enables seamless transformation of text prompts into structured visual outputs. The pipeline is designed to support multi-stage generation workflows, allowing creators to iteratively refine scenes, styles, and compositions in real time.

The system's text-to-image and text-to-video engines deliver high-resolution outputs with improved visual consistency and narrative alignment, enabling creators to produce production-ready assets without traditional filming constraints.

Integrated Creative Toolset for End-to-End Workflow

The Digital Canvas introduces a comprehensive suite of tools that form the backbone of GIBO Watch's creative layer:

WYSIWYG Editor (What You See Is What You Get)

Enables real-time editing and visualization, allowing creators to directly manipulate generated content and see immediate results.

Enables real-time editing and visualization, allowing creators to directly manipulate generated content and see immediate results. Asset Library

A centralized repository for managing generated assets, including scenes, characters, backgrounds, and reusable media components.

A centralized repository for managing generated assets, including scenes, characters, backgrounds, and reusable media components. Generative Pipeline Engine

Orchestrates the transformation of prompts into visual outputs, supporting iterative refinement and multi-version generation.

Orchestrates the transformation of prompts into visual outputs, supporting iterative refinement and multi-version generation. Formatting Engine

Automatically adapts content into multiple aspect ratios and formats, ensuring compatibility with social platforms and cinematic standards.

Together, these components eliminate the need for fragmented tools and workflows, enabling creators to operate within a single, intelligent production environment.

Advancing Toward a Unified Creative Infrastructure

The launch of the Digital Canvas reinforces GIBO's strategy to build a comprehensive AI-enabled infrastructure for the short film industry, where content creation, production, and distribution are seamlessly integrated.

As part of the broader GIBO Watch ecosystem, the Digital Canvas connects upstream creative processes with downstream modules such as real-time rendering, multi-model editing, analytics, and monetization—forming a complete, end-to-end content pipeline.

Shaping the Future of Generative Content Creation

With the introduction of the Digital Canvas, GIBO continues to push the boundaries of AIGC technology, transforming content creation into a more accessible, scalable, and intelligent process.

The Company believes that the future of digital storytelling will be defined by systems that combine creative freedom with computational efficiency, enabling creators to produce high-quality content at scale while adapting to rapidly evolving audience demands.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.