GIBO Launches Real-Time Rendering Engine and Multi-Model Workspace Module as Part of GIBO Watch Framework for the Short Film Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), a global technology company focused on artificial intelligence and digital content infrastructure, today announced the launch of two proprietary innovations—the GIBO Real-Time Rendering Engine and the GIBO Multi-Model Workspace Module—as part of its broader GIBO Watch system, a comprehensive AI-enabled framework designed to support the full lifecycle of short film production, marketing, and monetization.

Speed Speed

These developments represent a key step in GIBO's mission to transform short film creation from a fragmented, manual process into a real-time, intelligent, and scalable production system.

Introducing Real-Time Creation: GIBO Real-Time Rendering Engine

The GIBO Real-Time Rendering Engine introduces a new paradigm in AI content creation by enabling filmmakers to visualize their prompts instantly, significantly reducing the traditional trial-and-error cycle associated with video generation.

By leveraging advanced rendering optimization and real-time inference capabilities, the engine allows creators to:

Instantly convert prompts into visual outputs

Iteratively refine scenes in real time

Reduce production latency from hours to seconds

Improve creative precision and output consistency

This capability empowers creators to move from concept to visual realization at unprecedented speed, dramatically enhancing productivity and creative control.

Unified Creative Workflow: GIBO Multi-Model Workspace Module

Complementing the rendering engine, the GIBO Multi-Model Workspace Module serves as an integrated digital editing environment—bringing together multiple AI-generated elements into a seamless production workflow.

Functioning as a next-generation digital editing bay, the module enables users to:

Combine video clips, AI-generated visuals, and scene outputs

Integrate AI voiceovers with synchronized timing

Add and refine AI-generated background music

Edit and finalize content within a unified interface

This multi-model integration removes the need for fragmented tools, enabling creators to manage the entire production process within a single intelligent workspace.

GIBO Watch: A Comprehensive Framework for the Short Film Economy

Both the Real-Time Rendering Engine and Multi-Model Workspace Module are integral components of GIBO Watch™, GIBO's next-generation system designed as a comprehensive AI-enabled framework for the short film industry.

GIBO Watch integrates:

AI-driven content creation

Intelligent production workflows

Data analytics and performance optimization

Marketing and distribution support

Monetization and commercialization capabilities

By unifying these functions, GIBO Watch aims to provide a complete infrastructure that empowers filmmakers, studios, and platforms to produce, distribute, and monetize short-form content at scale.

Transforming the Future of Short Film Production

The launch of these new capabilities reflects GIBO's continued commitment to building end-to-end AI infrastructure for the digital content economy.

As short-form video consumption continues to grow globally, the need for efficient, scalable, and intelligent production systems becomes increasingly critical. GIBO's latest innovations position the company at the forefront of this transformation, enabling creators and platforms to operate more efficiently while unlocking new creative and commercial opportunities.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.