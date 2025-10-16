GIBO Unveils SparkRWA Green Creator Economy Initiative -- Pioneering the Integration of Creativity and Sustainability

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO), Asia's leading technology-driven creative ecosystem, today introduced the SparkRWA Green Creator Economy Initiative, an expansion of its SparkRWA platform that transforms creative inspiration into verifiable and measurable real-world impact.

This initiative marks a major milestone in GIBO's mission to merge idea tokenization, creative empowerment, and sustainable innovation, forming a unified ecosystem where creativity fuels both economic and environmental growth.

From Inspiration to Impact: A New Era of Sustainable Creativity

SparkRWA's Green Creator Economy introduces an intelligent verification and reward system that connects creators, innovators, and enterprises to the global sustainability movement.

By combining AI-based verification, real-world data analytics, and multi-currency settlement through GIBO Click, the platform enables every idea—whether artistic, technical, or environmental—to be validated, valued, and rewarded.

The initiative's Green Integration Framework empowers users to turn ideas into measurable sustainability assets. Each verified creation—ranging from eco-product design and renewable energy innovation to green storytelling—can be recorded, analyzed, and recognized as part of a growing network of global impact contributors.

"SparkRWA redefines what it means to be a creator," said Zelt Kueh, CEO of GIBO Holdings Ltd.

"In the age of sustainability, creation must do more than entertain — it must inspire and improve the world we live in. Through SparkRWA, we're building a system that verifies inspiration and turns it into lasting environmental and social value."

The SparkRWA Green Integration Framework

The framework operates through three synergistic layers:

Creative Tokenization – Artists, writers, engineers, and innovators can register and verify their ideas or intellectual properties as unique, traceable assets on SparkRWA. Sustainability Verification – Environmental projects, renewable energy concepts, and green innovations can be validated for measurable impact—such as carbon reduction, energy efficiency, or material recycling. Value Circulation via GIBO Click – The integrated GIBO Click analytics and settlement system provides creators and partners with transparent multi-currency monetization, allowing both creative and sustainable outputs to generate tangible returns.

Through this structure, SparkRWA bridges the creative economy and the green economy, enabling creators and corporations to collaborate transparently and efficiently.

Applications Across Industries

The Green Creator Economy is designed to support a wide spectrum of sustainable innovation:

Green Product Design: Creators develop eco-packaging, smart appliances, and low-impact consumer goods that SparkRWA can verify and tokenize.

Creators develop eco-packaging, smart appliances, and low-impact consumer goods that SparkRWA can verify and tokenize. Renewable Energy: Solar, hydrogen, or waste-to-energy projects register measurable generation data and environmental benefits through SparkRWA's verification layer.

Solar, hydrogen, or waste-to-energy projects register measurable generation data and environmental benefits through SparkRWA's verification layer. Carbon Credit Storytelling: Filmmakers and writers can produce verified creative campaigns that educate audiences on sustainability and carbon reduction.

Filmmakers and writers can produce verified creative campaigns that educate audiences on sustainability and carbon reduction. Circular Innovation: Recycling, upcycling, and sustainable fashion ideas are validated for originality and ecological contribution.

Each verified contribution feeds into SparkRWA's Global Green Creator Registry, creating a permanent record of creative and environmental impact accessible to investors, brands, and communities worldwide.

A Global Alliance for Sustainable Creation

With over 86 million users across the GIBO ecosystem, SparkRWA aims to establish the Global Green Creator Alliance — a decentralized community uniting creators, enterprises, and innovators who believe that creativity should drive sustainability.

The alliance will foster collaborations between artists, green-tech developers, and organizations to co-develop projects that align creative excellence with environmental responsibility.

Driving the Next Frontier of Creative Intelligence

The expansion of SparkRWA's Green Creator Economy Initiative is part of GIBO's long-term roadmap to integrate AI-powered verification, creative monetization, and sustainable intelligence into a single ecosystem.

By bridging creation, validation, and value circulation, GIBO is setting a new standard for how the next generation of creators and innovators contribute to both culture and the planet.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:

Bill Zima

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Edmond Lococo

ICR, Inc.

[email protected]

For more information and the latest updates, please visit:

https://www.globalibo.com/gibo-click/

SOURCE GIBO Holdings Ltd.