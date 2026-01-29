GIBO Upgrades GIBO Create for Scalable AIGC Short Film Production, Expanding Capabilities Across Partner Ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBO Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIBO) today announced a major upgrade to GIBO Create, its AI-powered creative production suite, enabling large-scale, high-efficiency short film generation and deployment. This enhancement builds upon the Company's recently announced AI Calculation Engine and SparkRWA framework, marking a significant step toward industrialized AIGC production for the global short-form content economy.

The upgraded GIBO Create is designed to support mass short-film production, allowing creators, studios, and platform partners to generate, localize, and optimize short-form video content at unprecedented speed and scale. The enhanced system integrates automated script structuring, scene composition, dialogue adaptation, visual generation, and post-production optimization into a unified workflow tailored specifically for short drama and episodic formats.

Powering the Next Phase of Scalable Short-Form Content

With global demand for short-form storytelling continuing to accelerate, GIBO's latest upgrade positions GIBO Create as a production engine capable of meeting platform-level volume requirements without compromising content consistency or quality. The system is optimized for 1-3 minute episodic formats and supports rapid iteration across genres such as drama, romance, suspense, youth content, and serialized storytelling.

By leveraging its underlying AI calculation infrastructure, the upgraded GIBO Create can dynamically allocate compute resources based on production scale, enabling partners to move from concept to publish-ready content in dramatically reduced timelines.

Extension to Partner Platforms and Content Ecosystem

As part of this upgrade, GIBO will extend the enhanced GIBO Create capabilities across its partner ecosystem, enabling participating platforms and content publishers to integrate AIGC production workflows directly into their content pipelines. This extension allows partners to scale content libraries, test multiple storylines, and localize productions for different markets with significantly lower production costs and time-to-market.

The rollout supports GIBO's broader ecosystem strategy, where creative production, performance analytics, and monetization logic are progressively aligned to support sustainable content operations.

Advancing Toward an Intelligent Content Production Infrastructure

The upgraded GIBO Create also plays a foundational role in GIBO's long-term vision for intelligent content infrastructure. By combining scalable AIGC production with data-driven performance feedback and value attribution mechanisms introduced through prior platform developments, GIBO is laying the groundwork for a new generation of content creation that is measurable, adaptive, and economically efficient.

This announcement follows a series of platform advancements that collectively position GIBO to support the evolving needs of short-form entertainment platforms, creators, and distributors worldwide.

About GIBO Holdings Limited

GIBO Holdings Ltd. is a unique and integrated AIGC animation streaming platform with extensive functionalities provided to both viewers and creators that serves a broad community of young people across Asia to create, publish, share and enjoy AI-generated animation video content. With over 83 million registered users and advanced AI-powered tools, GIBO seeks to redefine the landscape of digital content creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, the Company's advantages and expected growth, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the Company's cash position, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of the Company as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

