Enterprise-grade fundraising tools—grant search, funder research, outreach, CRM, impact, and financial analysis—now available to nonprofits of all sizes at no cost

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Giboo, a Public Benefit Corporation, today announced the public launch of its AI-first platform designed to level the playing field in nonprofit fundraising. By applying advanced AI across the entire fundraising lifecycle, Giboo delivers a comprehensive, integrated toolchain free of charge, removing the steep fees that have historically kept smaller organizations from accessing professional-grade tools.

‘Giboo’ Launches Free AI-First Platform to Democratize Nonprofit Funding (PRNewsfoto/Giboo)

"Too many nonprofits are priced out of the technology they need to survive," said Jieun Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Giboo. "Our AI-first approach drives the cost of enterprise-grade fundraising services down to zero. That means every nonprofit—not just the wealthiest—can compete for funding and focus on their mission."

AI trained on philanthropy at scale

Unlike general-purpose systems, Giboo's platform is powered by a domain-trained large language model (LLM) that understands the language, data, and context of philanthropy. The model is trained on comprehensive data from 2 million nonprofits, 300,000 foundations, and 20 million historical grants. This deep foundation allows Giboo to generate funder-ready documents, provide actionable insights, and surface opportunities with the sophistication usually reserved for large development teams.

Addressing structural inequality in fundraising

Today, the top 10% of nonprofits capture 99% of all donations, leaving 1.7 million smaller organizations competing for just 1%. The difference often comes down to resources: large nonprofits employ entire teams of fundraisers dedicated to research, outreach, grant writing, and compliance—resources that small organizations cannot afford.

Giboo's AI-first approach changes this equation. By embedding the equivalent of a full fundraising back office into a single platform, Giboo allows small nonprofits to operate with the same capabilities as well-staffed institutions. At the same time, professional fundraisers and consultants can also use Giboo to reduce administrative burden and focus on strategy and relationships, extending—not replacing—their expertise.

Free by mission, not by cost

Providing Giboo at no cost to nonprofits is a deliberate mission choice. Running AI at scale requires substantial investment in cloud infrastructure, GPUs, and ongoing development. Giboo shoulders these costs because its purpose is to ensure that fundraising sophistication is no longer limited to those who can pay for it.

"This is about structural inclusion," said Injong Rhee, Executive Chairman of Giboo, overseeing technical development of the service. "What once required an army of fundraising staff can now be done by small organizations with a few clicks. Yes, it costs us real money—servers, GPUs, engineering—but that's the price of our mission. AI makes it technically possible, and our cause makes it necessary."

Comprehensive, integrated toolchain

Giboo connects the entire fundraising workflow in one platform:

Grant Search & Funder Research – find opportunities and analyze funders aligned to a nonprofit's mission.

Outreach & CRM – generate tailored discovery emails, LOIs, and proposals; manage relationships and communication with funders.

Impact & Financial Analysis – track outcomes, analyze nonprofit financials, and prepare funder-ready summaries.

By unifying the process, Giboo eliminates fragmentation and duplication, ensuring nonprofits save time and present themselves with the polish of a large development office.

[About Giboo]

Giboo is an AI-first Public Benefit Corporation on a mission to redesign the flow of philanthropy through technology. Built specifically for the social sector, Giboo unifies grant search, funder research, outreach, CRM, impact tracking, and financial analysis into a single, integrated platform—free for nonprofits.

Learn more at giboo.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

