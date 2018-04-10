Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team

Elijah Kaplan – Senior Vice President, Northeast Region

Located in New York, Kaplan is an experienced professional in middle market lending, private equity, and restructuring. He has over 16 years of experience in financing, acquiring, and advising middle-market businesses through leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and restructurings. He honed his collaborative approach to working with management teams and private equity sponsors while at Deloitte CRG, Hudson Capital Partners, Marathon Asset Management and Albion Investors.

Scott Simmons – Senior Vice President, Southwest Region

Based in Dallas, Simmons joins Gibraltar with 25 years of experience in building relationships and structuring deals focusing on the lower end of the middle market. During his time with FINOVA/Textron, First Capital, and AloStar, Scott utilized his consultative approach to become a trusted advisor for borrowers and referral sources, including junior and specialty lenders and equity sponsors.

"The addition of our two new business development executives strengthens our reach nationally and allows us to maintain strategic momentum," said Gibraltar Executive Vice President and Head of Sales Anthony DiChiara. "We welcome Scott and Elijah and believe their extensive experience will add depth to our ever-growing team and further our mission to provide our clients with fast, flexible, and creative lending."

Simmons and Kaplan join the Gibraltar team to help keep pace with market demand for quick access to working capital when banks and other funding sources are limited or too restrictive. Since its formation in 2010, Gibraltar has underwritten more than $325 million in total credit facilities to more than 170 borrowers. Gibraltar was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list by Inc. magazine.

About Gibraltar Business Capital:

Named as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine in 2017, Chicago-based Gibraltar Business Capital is a well-capitalized, specialty finance company delivering working capital in the form of asset-based loans and factoring solutions. Gibraltar is an expert financial partner providing small to mid-market companies with nationwide access to capital when they need it most to solve challenges or fuel growth at any stage of the business lifecycle. With more than 65 years' experience, Gibraltar's team is trained to listen, think differently, and take unique circumstances into account. Gibraltar Business Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC). For more information, visit www.gibraltarbc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gibraltar-business-capital-welcomes-two-new-members-to-the-business-development-team-300627313.html

SOURCE Gibraltar Business Capital

Related Links

http://www.gibraltarbc.com

