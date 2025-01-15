Gibraltar Capital Management Acquires Miller Equity Capital Advisors, Expanding Capabilities and Reach for Wealth Management Services

This acquisition combines the firms' expertise to provide clients with personalized, holistic wealth management

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibraltar Capital Management, a Tulsa-based Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), announced today the acquisition of Miller Equity Capital Advisors ("MECA"), an experienced Dallas-based wealth management firm founded by Mark Miller. This acquisition puts Gibraltar over $1 billion in assets under management and expands its advisory network, delivering wealth management solutions to families and family offices across North Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Colorado.

"This partnership is a testament to our long-term vision for purposeful expansion that ensures we remain approachable and aligned with the unique needs of the entrepreneurial families we serve," said James Redman, Co-Founder of Gibraltar Capital Management. "We are excited about what this means for our clients today and generations to come."

Combining MECA's expertise and client reach in the Dallas metropolitan area with Gibraltar's existing team and capabilities, the acquisition enables Gibraltar to enhance their services and position the firm for continued long-term growth. MECA's clients will benefit from Gibraltar's specialized competency in commercial real estate along with other alternative investment classes, portfolios constructed from individual equity and fixed income holdings, and a roster of experienced advisors committed to securing their financial futures.

"We have always focused on delivering excellence and building enduring relationships. This acquisition reinforces that commitment by enhancing the services we offer, creating the potential for new capabilities and streamlining our presence in key markets," said Mac Lowe, Co-Founder of Gibraltar Capital Management.

Founded by Mark Miller, MECA has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of personalized financial guidance tailored to high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners. With roots in public accounting, the firm integrates holistic wealth management, tax strategy and risk management to preserve and grow wealth while building long-term client partnerships. Sharing Gibraltar's commitment to excellence and values, this acquisition brings added breadth and depth to MECA and allows them to continue fostering trusted relationships for generations.

"This acquisition is about ensuring continuity and growth for our clients, while staying true to the trust and personalized service they've come to expect," said Mark Miller, founder of Miller Equity Capital Advisors. "By partnering with Gibraltar, we gain access to expanded resources and expertise, allowing us to enhance our holistic approach and better serve our clients for generations to come."

The acquisition is effective immediately, with the integration process already underway. Gibraltar and MECA will work closely throughout the process to ensure a seamless transition for clients and employees. For more information about Gibraltar visit gcmwealth.com .

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading wealth and investment management firm dedicated to delivering excellent stewardship and trusted advice to entrepreneurial families. With a team of experienced professionals in our Oklahoma and North Texas offices, Gibraltar provides customized and comprehensive financial planning and investment management solutions. The firm partners with families to help them uncover new ways to extract value from their wealth through generational planning, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship. Gibraltar now has more than $1 billion in assets under management, and an expanding regional presence serving clients in multiple states including Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, and Arkansas.

