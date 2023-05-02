Gibson Brands Announces CEO Transition

Brand President Cesar Gueikian Appointed as President & Interim Chief Executive Officer, Effective Immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibson Brands, Inc., the world's most iconic guitar brand, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Cesar Gueikian, Gibson's brand president, as president and interim chief executive officer, effective immediately. Gueikian succeeds James "JC" Curleigh, Gibson's president and chief executive officer since November 2018, who will depart the company and step down as a director.

Gueikian joined Gibson as chief merchant officer in 2018 and was appointed as brand president in 2021. In those roles, Gueikian has spearheaded pioneering solutions for brand momentum, product innovation, media evolution and artist relations. He has been instrumental in the resurgence of Gibson, setting a new strategy centered around instruments, sound and an expansion into media. He brings 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, investor and financier, and a lifelong passion for music and guitars.

"We are transitioning to new leadership at a time of strength to ensure the company continues its momentum and is well-positioned to execute on its next phase of growth," said Nat Zilkha, chairman of Gibson's Board of Directors. "Cesar has played a huge role in the company's recent success, including securing critical artist partnerships and overseeing the evolution of many of our most iconic product lines, and the Board has full confidence in his leadership."

"I am honored to take on this important role with a company that means so much to me," said Gueikian. "Gibson has shaped sound for the last 130 years, and we now have the opportunity to drive the future of music and touch people's lives for the next 130 years. We have an obligation to continue innovating across instruments, sound, and media and to continue inspiring fans and artists of all levels to create music. I look forward to working closely with our experienced senior leadership and team of incredible craftspeople to ensure the long-term success of the business."

Zilkha continued, "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank JC for helping to return Gibson to its status as an iconic brand over the last five years. We are grateful for his leadership and contributions to our partners, customers, and the music industry, and we wish him the best in his next chapter."

"It has been a privilege to lead Gibson, and I'm tremendously proud of what we accomplished as a team," said Curleigh. "I am ready for my next challenge and want to thank the Board and the Gibson team for the opportunity to guide this company. I look forward to seeing all they will accomplish in the future."

About Cesar Gueikian

Cesar Gueikian joined Gibson in 2018 as chief merchant officer, merging his business background with his lifelong passion for music and guitars. As chief merchant officer and subsequently as brand president, he has implemented numerous pioneering solutions to build brand momentum, team development, product innovation, media evolution and direct-to-consumer offerings, as well as drive profitable business growth. Cesar has also been instrumental in the resurgence of Gibson, creating Gibson Media, launching Gibson TV and securing partnerships with Gibson artists to bring their music to the world and keep Gibson culturally engaged and connected to music.

Prior to Gibson, Cesar co-founded Melody Capital Partners, an alternative asset manager focused on private corporate financing, restructuring and investing. Under his leadership, Melody grew from a seed investment of $100 million to more than $1.5 billion in assets under management. Before that, Cesar held leadership roles at UBS and Deutsche Bank in London and New York, respectively.

An accomplished musician, guitarist and songwriter, Cesar has performed with and recorded alongside artists spanning an eclectic range of music genres, such as Mana, Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo (Metallica), Rex Brown (Pantera), Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), Snake Sabo (Skid Row), Jared James Nichols, Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest) and Fito Paez.

Cesar earned a B.A. in Business from Universidad de San Andres, Buenos Aires, Argentina and an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago focused on Analytic Finance and Economics.

