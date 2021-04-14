Gibson Brands to Join School of Rock GearSelect Program

CANTON, Mass., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An iconic guitar brand has partnered with the number one music education brand… and it's music to the ears.

Today School of Rock announced that Gibson Brands is joining the family of brands in School of Rock's GearSelect program. GearSelect, which launched two years ago, provides School of Rock students the ability to purchase professional musical instruments, accessories and tools from some of the world's most innovative and recognizable brands.

"Our GearSelect portfolio is another way we are driving substantial growth and differentiation for School of Rock and our breakthrough patented curriculum," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "We are making a striking rebound from the constraints of the pandemic and now is an incredibly exciting time to be part of School of Rock. We will continue to build on this momentum fueled by a passionate community of artists, curriculum innovation, and new partnerships."

The Gibson Brands and School of Rock partnership will be across Gibson's portfolio of brands including Epiphone , Kramer , MESA/Boogie and KRK , as well as Gibson TV and the worldwide mentoring program Gibson Generation Group . The partnership will roll out later this year to School of Rock's community of 40,000 students around the world. Whether a student is taking lessons virtually or socially-distanced in person, not only will they have the ability to attain professional gear through Gibson Brands, but also several exclusive opportunities that will improve the quality of students' playing and performance experiences.

"As we think about the next generation of rock guitarists, we need to provide a relevant balance of inspiration, engagement, and access to instruments," says James "JC" Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands. "This new partnership with School of Rock sets the stage to achieve this balance going forward."

School of Rock provides students of all ages an exciting and engaging learning environment for taking guitar lessons, drum lessons, bass lessons, keyboard lessons, and singing lessons. Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Led Zeppelin, Lenny Kravitz, Aretha Franklin and Green Day. Thanks to the school's patented performance-based learning approach, students around the world have gained superior instrumental skills and confidence on the big stage, with some moving on to record deals and larger platforms such as American Idol, The Voice and Broadway.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa. in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 350 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown student count from 4,000 to over 40,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons , including guitar lessons , singing lessons and piano lessons . School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method.

About Gibson:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for 127 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone , which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer , the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie , the home of tone, and KRK , behind great music for over 30 years. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at Gibson.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Gibson TV , and Instagram .

