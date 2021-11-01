Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share payable on January 17, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 31, 2021. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

