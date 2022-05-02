Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 30, 2022. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson