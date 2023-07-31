Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share payable on October 16, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 29, 2023. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Gibson Energy Inc. is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are currently focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and include the Moose Jaw facility in Saskatchewan and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

