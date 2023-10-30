Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

News provided by

Gibson Energy Inc.

30 Oct, 2023, 16:00 ET

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share payable on January 17, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 29, 2023.  This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and including a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors
Beth Pollock
Vice President, Capital Markets & Risk
Phone: (403) 992-6478
Email: [email protected] 

Media
Wendy Robinson
Director, Communications & Brand
Phone: (403) 827-6057
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.

Also from this source

Gibson Energy Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

Gibson Energy Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today its...
Gibson Energy Confirms 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

Gibson Energy Confirms 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. announced today that it expects to release its 2023 third quarter and operating results...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.