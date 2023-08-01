Gibson Energy Provides Update on Acquisition of South Texas Gateway Terminal

News provided by

Gibson Energy Inc.

01 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") (TSX: GEI) is pleased to announce the expiration of the waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") with respect to the Company's proposed acquisition of 100% of the membership interests of South Texas Gateway Terminal LLC (the "Transaction"). The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of key conditions to the closing of the Transaction and Gibson expects that the parties will be in position to close the Transaction in the very near term and without the need of any other third-party action or approval.

Continue Reading
Gibson Energy Provides Update on Acquisition of South Texas Gateway Terminal (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)
View PDF
Gibson Energy Provides Update on Acquisition of South Texas Gateway Terminal (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and including a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Beth Pollock
Vice President, Capital Markets & Risk
Phone: (403) 992-6478
[email protected]

Media Relations
Phone: (403) 476-6374
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "aim", "target", "contemplate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose", "might", "may", "will", "shall", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "predict", "forecast", "pursue", "potential", "possible", "capable" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Transaction and the timing thereof. The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson's beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things; the satisfaction of all conditions to closing the Transaction and the timing thereof; the successful completion of the Transaction; and general economic and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Gibson believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that the results or events anticipated in these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other things, failure to complete the Transaction in all material respects in accordance with the agreement governing the Transaction. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Gibson's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Gibson disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For additional information on the Company's assumptions, and the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results of our material risk factors, described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Gibson's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated each dated February 21, 2023 and the prospectus supplement dated June 16, 2023, copies of which are available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.

Also from this source

Gibson Energy Declares Dividend

Gibson Energy Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.