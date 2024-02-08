Gibson Energy Recognized as Safety and ESG Leader for Third Consecutive Year

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce another outstanding year as a leader in safety and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance. The Company has maintained top quartile safety performance among North American peers and has continued to be recognized for its unwavering commitment to sustainability and strong governance practices by globally recognized ESG rating agencies. As a forward-thinking industry leader, Gibson will remain resolute in its sustainability journey and further leverage its world-class asset base and growth opportunities to contribute to a more secure and resilient energy future.

"Safety is at the very core of our operations, and these exceptional results underscore our relentless commitment to providing a safe working environment where our employees and contractors are empowered to perform their duties without compromising their well-being," said Steve Spaulding, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our commitment to continued ESG leadership and our Net Zero target is an integral part of our business strategy, and we are thrilled to be externally recognized for our industry-leading practices."

Gibson's sustainability strategy is underpinned by innovative, purpose-driven initiatives that generate long-term value for our key stakeholders including investors, employees, communities, Indigenous rightsholders, governments, customers and suppliers.

"I would like to take this opportunity to recognize our dedicated teams, who have challenged the status quo and continued to look for ways to achieve our Mission Zero commitment of zero harm to people, environment and assets," said Sean Wilson, Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative and Sustainability Officer. "We take this responsibility seriously, and as you will see below, the progress to date is impressive and indicative of the efforts you will continue to see from Gibson."

2023 ESG Update

Gibson was acknowledged by key globally recognized ESG rating agencies for its performance, transparency and management of ESG issues, reaffirming its position as a global leader in sustainability. The Company is proud to continue to be top ranked among its Canadian and US midstream peers.

Current ESG Ratings:

Rating Agency

Score / Ranking

Description of Score / Ranking









MSCI ESG Risk Ratings

AAA

Gibson is one of only 5% of companies globally in the Oil & Gas Refining, Marketing, Transportation & Storage industry to receive this leadership rating



Measurement of resilience to long-term, industry material ESG risks on a relative ranking from AAA being the best to CCC being the worst



More information is available at www.msci.com CDP - Climate Change

A-

Maintained this leadership position for the fourth year in a row, being one of only 15% of companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry globally to reach the leadership scoring level



A- Supplier Engagement Rating



A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP with more information available at www.cdp.net S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment

60

Top 2% within Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry group



Gibson was recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the third year in a row



More information about The Sustainability Yearbook can be found here Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating

17.0

Top 1% within Refiners & Pipelines industry group (2nd out of 208 companies)



Gibson was recognized on the Sustainalytics 2023 Industry Top-Rated List



More information about Sustainalytics is available at www.sustainalytics.com Globe and Mail Board Games Governance Ranking

27th

Top quartile, ranking 27th out of 219 companies and trusts in the S&P/TSX Composite Index



Received a score of 90 based on a rigorous set of governance criteria on a scale of 100 being the best to 1 being the worst









ISS Governance Quality Score

2

Denotes decile ranking score on a scale of 1 being the best to 10 being the worst, with a score of 1 indicating top 10% performance within Energy industry group







ISS Environmental Quality Score

1









ISS Social Quality Score

2





Note: ESG ratings as at February 7, 2024

With an overarching goal to continue to be a sustainability and ESG leader, in 2023 Gibson:

Maintained its target of top quartile safety performance among peers for the third year in a row with a Total Recordable Injury Frequency rate of 0.43 for employees, and a Lost Time Injury Frequency and Recordable Vehicle Incident Frequency rates of 0 for both employees and contractors for the fourth year in a row with our employees and contractors having worked a combined 7.2 million hours since our last lost time injury

Published its 2022 Sustainability Update Report, including an update on progress towards its ambitious 2025 and 2030 ESG targets as well as Scope 1 and 2 Net Zero by 2050 commitment

Continued to make meaningful progress in further reducing its GHG emissions, including entering into a 15-year renewable Power Purchase Agreement with Capstone Infrastructure Corporation and Sawridge First Nation, which will meet over 50% of Gibson's annual electricity needs from a 2020 baseline, and offset approximately 300,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over the term of the agreement

Achieved over 50% of Gibson's Board positions being held by members of diverse communities, exceeding our ESG targets in these areas ahead of the 2025 target dates

Published its Indigenous Peoples Policy to continue embedding principles of Truth and Reconciliation into its culture, decision-making and operational and business practices at all levels of the organization

Named as one of Alberta's Top Employers and Canada's Best Diversity Employers by the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project

Top Employers and Best Diversity Employers by the annual Top 100 Employers project Expanded Gibson's footprint in the North American liquids infrastructure market with the acquisition of the South Texas Gateway Terminal (STGT), which maintains the Company's sustainability profile and further reduces Gibson's industry-leading emissions intensity

Maintained a best-in-class position in employee participation in our community giving program with a rate of 95%

Additional information on Gibson's approach to Sustainability and ESG, is available at: https://www.gibsonenergy.com/sustainability.

