Gibson Energy Welcomes Craig V. Richardson to its Board of Directors

News provided by

Gibson Energy Inc.

09 Jan, 2024, 16:01 ET

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig V. Richardson to its Board effective today.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management team, we are pleased to welcome Craig to the Board," said James Estey, Chair of the Board. "Craig is joining us at a pivotal time as we focus on execution in our existing businesses and drive our growth strategy forward. His extensive US commercial and regulatory experience further complements the skill set of our Board."

Mr. Richardson is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Union Pacific Corporation. In this role, he oversees all aspects of the company's legal affairs, including commercial transactions and litigation, labour and employment and regulatory matters.

Prior to joining Union Pacific Mr. Richardson was principal shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, and Vice President and General Counsel of the El Paso Pipeline Group. Notably, Mr. Richardson has held various national security positions in the United States government, and he is a retired commander in the United States Navy Reserve.

Mr. Richardson holds a bachelor's degree from Pomona College, a master's degree from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs and a J.D. degree from Stanford University.

As part of joining Gibson's Board of Directors, Mr. Richardson will also serve on the Audit Committee and the Health and Safety Committee.

To learn more about Gibson's Board of Directors and its governance practices, please visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and including a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Beth Pollock
Vice President, Capital Markets & Risk
Phone: (403) 992-6478
Email: [email protected] 

Media:
Wendy Robinson
Director, Communications & Brand
Phone: (403) 827-6057
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Gibson Energy Inc.

Also from this source

Gibson Energy Announces Director Resignation

Gibson Energy Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") announced today that John Festival has resigned from its...
Gibson Energy Announces 2024 Capital Budget and Addition of Two New Directors to its Board

Gibson Energy Announces 2024 Capital Budget and Addition of Two New Directors to its Board

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.