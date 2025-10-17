Gibson Garage Miami - The Ultimate Guitar Experience - To Open in Miami, Spring 2026

Third global Gibson Garage location to open spring 2026 in Miami's Wynwood Art District

MIAMI, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce the opening of its third retail store, the Gibson Garage Miami, arriving in Spring 2026 in the heart of the Wynwood Art District at 2660 NW 3rd Avenue Miami, FL 33217. Following the success of its flagship, the Gibson Garage Nashville, and a second location in London, the Gibson GarageMiami will bring Gibson's immersive brand experience to one of the most culturally rich and musically vibrant cities in the world.

GIBSON GARAGE MIAMI: THE ULTIMATE GUITAR EXPERIENCE

"Based on the incredible response from our artists and fans, we are expanding our Gibson Garage footprint to Miami," said Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson. "Miami's music scene is electric, diverse, and deeply rooted in culture. The Gibson Garage Miami will be a space that not only showcases our instruments but also celebrates the artists and communities that make Miami a global music hub."

Inside the Gibson Garage Miami, visitors will be greeted by a dynamic environment that reflects the Gibson legacy of craftsmanship and innovation. Over 8,000 square feet of space will showcase more than 500 guitars from the Gibson family of brands—including Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Maestro, KRK, and Gibson Amplifiers—all curated to invite exploration and play. Overhead, a moving conveyor belt of guitars pays homage to the Gibson finishing process in each of our craftories, symbolizing the journey from creation to connection. It's a visual and tactile reminder that every instrument is built to be played, not just admired.

The Gibson Garage Miami is more than only a retail destination—it's a cultural hub for Gibson Latam artists, featuring unique discoveries intertwined with Latin culture around every corner. At the heart of the space is a live stage, where musicians will perform regularly, turning the Garage into a venue that pulses with the energy of Miami's music scene. From intimate showcases to album release parties and community events, the stage will serve as a bridge between the artist, the fan, and the instrument—bringing music to life in real time.

Immersive and electric, the atmosphere is unmistakably Gibson. Inside, the illuminated marquee sign stands as a bold centerpiece, signaling the Garage as the place where music lovers, creators, and collectors converge to celebrate sound, style, and storytelling.

The Gibson Garage Miami will also feature exclusive apparel collaborations with local designers, celebrity and film memorabilia, and the first stateside Gibson Gallery installation, spotlighting photography, street art, and iconic moments in music history. For those seeking a truly personal experience, the Gibson CustomMade to Measure program will allow guests to design their dream guitar—from selecting wood tops and neck profiles to choosing their own finishes and aging techniques from the Gibson Custom Murphy Lab.

Whether you're a seasoned musician, a curious beginner, or simply a fan of music and design, the Gibson Garage Miami will be a must-visit music destination—one that celebrates the spirit of Miami both inside and outside its walls.

Stay tuned for details on the Gibson Garage Miami grand opening celebrations and artist performances coming in Spring 2026.

Gibson Garage Miami

2660 NW 3rd Avenue

Miami, FL 33217

(Wynwood Art District)

Gibson:

GIBSON.COM | X | IG | FB | TT | GIBSON APP | GIBSON GARAGE NASHVILLE | GIBSON GARAGE LONDON | GIBSON CERTIFIED VINTAGE | GIBSON RECORDS | GIBSON GIVES | GIBSON TV | GIBSON TV EN ESPANOL

Epiphone:

EPIPHONE.COM | X | IG | FB | YT

Kramer:

KRAMERGUITARS.COM | X | IG | FB | YT

MESA/Boogie:

MESABOOGIE.COM | X | IG | FB

KRK:

KRKMUSIC.COM | X | IG | FB | YT

Maestro:

MAESTROELECTRONICS.COM | IG

About Gibson:

Gibson, the iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for over 130 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, KRK, behind great music for over 30 years, and Maestro, the founder of effect pedals. Gibson is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by all Gibson brands. Explore more at Gibson.com, Gibson App, and on Gibson TV, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and visit us at the Gibson Garage Nashville and the Gibson Garage London.

For Gibson media inquiries, contact:

PRIME PR GROUP, INC.

Libby Coffey

+1 626-676-4993

[email protected]

SOURCE Gibson