Gibson Sotheby's International Realty Expands Presence in Arlington

Known as "Arlington's Hometown Real Estate Company," Bowes Real Estate was established in 1945 in Arlington, Massachusetts and has long been its market share leader. Now in its 76th business year, the firm specializes in residential sales in Arlington, Belmont, Cambridge, Lexington, Medford, Somerville, Watertown, Winchester, and Woburn, consistently earning a 99.5% customer satisfaction rating. Part of the Real Living Real Estate franchise network, the firm took top honors in the 2019 QE Awards, which recognizes the top real estate offices in service quality and customer satisfaction by independent evaluator, Quality Service Certification, Inc.

"Real estate players are facing an environment that requires them to focus on value-creation to remain competitive," said Larry Rideout, Chairman and Co-Owner of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty. "Our firms have been leaders in their communities since their inceptions, and our complementary expertise will enable us to better serve our clientele. I look forward to continuing our growth trajectory and further strengthening our competitive differentiation."

"Greater Boston continues to grow and attract new residents locally, nationally, and internationally," said Paul McGann, President and Co-Owner of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty. "We are thrilled to welcome Bowes Real Estate's associates to help cement our footprint throughout the Greater Boston market, and we anticipate welcoming more with this expanded presence."

Bowes Real Estate associates will adopt Gibson Sotheby's International Realty's cutting-edge tools, including innovative and strategic marketing programs, exclusive media partnerships, a global referral network, an exclusive technology suite, and access to a worldwide referral network spanning 72 countries and territories.

"Joining Gibson Sotheby's International Realty is a natural fit for our company," said Robert Bowes, President and Owner of Bowes Real Estate, who will remain an integral member of the Arlington office. "In addition to our shared core values, this expansion of talent and geographical reach will greatly benefit our team, as will the firm's investment in digital sales processes that will put our associates and their clients well ahead of the curve."

The real estate professionals at Gibson Sotheby's International Realty believe that luxury is not a price point, but rather a level of service, offering all buyers and sellers a suite of exclusive services designed to provide value at every stage.

About Gibson Sotheby's International Realty

Since 1962, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty's unique approach of combining local leadership with a global brand has made it the #1 Massachusetts-based firm by sales volume and average sales price according to REAL Trends, the trusted source for news and research for the real estate brokerage industry. Under Co-Owners Larry Rideout and Paul McGann's leadership for over a decade, the firm has grown exponentially and has cultivated an agent- and technology-focused culture. Through its affiliation with the Sotheby's International Realty network, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty offers unrivaled access to properties for sale around the world, as well as access to buyers and sellers from well beyond its local markets. Today, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty is Boston's largest independently owned and operated real estate firm, made up of 23 offices across Eastern Massachusetts.

