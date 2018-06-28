Gibson Sotheby's International Realty Launches Film Series with Evoker, Inc. Showcasing Passion and Stories of Agents and Executives

Chicago-based branding house Evoker, Inc., is a microbranding company that specializes in scalable filmmaking. According to their website, Evoker strives to help businesses evoke a human connection with their clients across digital platforms.

"Real estate is a people-centric business, and our engagement and relationships with our clients are of the utmost importance," stated Larry Rideout, Chairman and Co-Founder of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty. "These films truly set us apart in the market, offering groundbreaking insight into what makes our agents unique and enabling them to demonstrate the value in being genuine, honest people."

"We are a people-focused company," added Paul McGann, President and Co-Founder of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty. "In an era when everyone is singularly focused on technology, our emphasis on people is what makes us special. What better way to highlight our team than to work with a group of talented filmmakers to tell their stories?"

Gibson Sotheby's International Realty has observed the deeply personal and emotional component of buying and selling a home in other unprecedented ways, remaining at the forefront of the competitive Boston real estate industry by integrating video technology into their marketing plan for listings. Earlier this year, the Sotheby's International Realty brand partnered with Google's ARCore to develop Curate, an augmented reality experience and revolutionary tool to the homebuying and selling process. With Curate, clients can virtually stage and visualize an empty home filled with their choice of interior decor and furniture in real-time three dimension, allowing them to truly connect with their agents beyond the point of purchase. Sotheby's notes that this step lets buyers "see a house as their own home, increasing confidence in any purchasing decisions."

Gibson Sotheby's International Realty's first set of Evoker films featured Larry Rideout and Paul McGann and launch in June on the company's YouTube channel and various social media platforms.

