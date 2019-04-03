Gibson Sotheby's International Realty Ranks Among Nation's Best in the 2019 REAL Trends 500
Apr 03, 2019, 10:58 ET
BOSTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL Trends Inc., in conjunction with The Wall Street Journal, has announced that Gibson Sotheby's International Realty ranks as #100 in closed sales volume of all brokerage firms in the United States—a year-over-year growth by 29% from #128 in 2018. In addition, the firm has been recognized as the #1 Massachusetts-based firm by sales volume and highest average sales price, and the #11 Sotheby's International Realty affiliate in the country by sales volume. REAL Trends, the trusted source for news and research for the real estate brokerage industry, announced the results of the 2019 REAL Trends 500 on Wednesday, March 26.
"Gibson Sotheby's International Realty prides itself on the accomplishments of our team of dedicated professionals, and we are thrilled to rank so highly on this prestigious list," said Paul McGann, President and Co-Owner of Gibson Sotheby's International Realty. "In 2018, we grew our market presence through strategic acquisitions that added three brokerages to our regional footprint. We continue to see growth in terms of the size of our team, as well as the quality of such agents that we welcome to each of our offices. They are building dynamic businesses and delivering extraordinary client service, which proves as a win-win combination."
"We are incredibly proud of the passion, focus and commitment of our associates and staff," asserted Larry Rideout, Chairman and Co-Owner of the firm. "Our family has a reputation of honesty, integrity and white-glove service that spans fifty years. This recognition is a testament to the tremendous efforts our associates demonstrate every day to help homebuyers and sellers."
Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty accounted for more than $2 billion in total closed sales volume and over 2,000 transactions, securing the company's membership of The REAL Trends 500 Billionaires' Club for another year. Since the company's founding in 1962, an industry-leading team of nearly 300 associates and staff has been built. Under Co-Owners Larry Rideout and Paul McGann's leadership for over a decade, the firm has grown exponentially, and today serves as the largest independently-owned real estate company in Boston.
Now in its 32nd year, the REAL Trends 500 is an independently verified compilation of the nation's leading residential real estate companies. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms and/or MLS reports. According to research produced by REAL Trends, the 500 largest residential real estate brokerage firms in the nation closed over 3.2 million residential sales transactions in 2018.
