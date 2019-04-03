Gibson Sotheby's International Realty Ranks Among Nation's Best in the 2019 REAL Trends 500

"We are incredibly proud of the passion, focus and commitment of our associates and staff," asserted Larry Rideout, Chairman and Co-Owner of the firm. "Our family has a reputation of honesty, integrity and white-glove service that spans fifty years. This recognition is a testament to the tremendous efforts our associates demonstrate every day to help homebuyers and sellers."

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Gibson Sotheby's International Realty accounted for more than $2 billion in total closed sales volume and over 2,000 transactions, securing the company's membership of The REAL Trends 500 Billionaires' Club for another year. Since the company's founding in 1962, an industry-leading team of nearly 300 associates and staff has been built. Under Co-Owners Larry Rideout and Paul McGann's leadership for over a decade, the firm has grown exponentially, and today serves as the largest independently-owned real estate company in Boston.

Now in its 32nd year, the REAL Trends 500 is an independently verified compilation of the nation's leading residential real estate companies. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms and/or MLS reports. According to research produced by REAL Trends, the 500 largest residential real estate brokerage firms in the nation closed over 3.2 million residential sales transactions in 2018.

To learn more about Gibson Sotheby's International Realty, visit www.GibsonSothebysRealty.com. To learn more about the REAL Trends 500, visit www.RealTrends.com/Rankings/RT500.

