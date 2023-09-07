GID Announces Acquisition of 282-Unit Garden-Style Community in Northern Virginia

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, has announced the acquisition of Arbors at Fair Lakes, a 282-unit, community located in Fairfax, VA, which will be rebranded as Windsor Fair Oaks.

The garden-style community has a rich assortment of lively amenities, such as a clubhouse, pool and sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, tennis court, two outdoor grilling stations, a complimentary shuttle to the Vienna Metro and a half-mile nature trail.

Windsor Fair Oaks Exterior
Conveniently located just outside of Washington, D.C., Windsor Fair Oaks provides easy access to major employers in Tyson's Corner, Reston/Herndon, the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor, and National Landing/Pentagon City through major interstates I-395, I-95, and the Capital Beltway. With Whole Foods anchored directly across the street and four additional retail centers with 5.3MM sq ft within two miles of the community, residents are able to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, dining, fitness, and shopping options. 

This acquisition enhances GID's portfolio within the bustling DMV submarket of Fair Lakes, a masterfully planned community with over 2.5MM+ sq ft of office/hotel space, 1MM+ sq ft of retail, and over 3,000 multifamily and condominium residences. According to Niche's suburb rankings, Fair Lakes has an A+ rating and is ranked within the top 15% of suburbs in Virginia, helping to create a deeper sense of home for future residents.  

About GID 
GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 54,000 multifamily units and over 25M square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers.   
With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,200 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $30.11  billion as of June 2023.     
1Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database.  

