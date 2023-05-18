GID Announces Acquisition of Garden-style Community in Miami, FL

News provided by

GID Real Estate

18 May, 2023, 10:37 ET

MIAMI, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, has announced the acquisition of Advenir at Biscayne Shores, a garden-style community located in Miami, FL that will be rebranded as Windsor Biscayne Shores.

Continue Reading
Windsor Biscayne Shores
Windsor Biscayne Shores

The 240-unit community features resort-style amenities, such as a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, grilling areas, and dog park. Located across the Broad Causeway (123rd Street) from the Haulover Inlet and Beach Park, which provides residents with public beach access directly on the Atlantic within a 15-minute drive, the community provides walking access to Whole Foods Market, LA Fitness, Walgreens, Home Depot, and Starbucks.

GID plans to renovate the community and transform the resident experience through an updated fitness center, repainted exteriors and interiors, refreshed clubhouse and leasing center, and refurbishing the remaining residences with modern finishes.

To learn more about GID, visit www.gid.com.

About GID
GID is a leading real estate investment and management firm that operates a diverse portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments across the United States. With over 60 years of experience across multiple asset classes, GID is an established real estate private equity investor and fiduciary supported by an integrated operating platform with approximately 53,000 multifamily units and over 27M square feet of industrial and commercial space of assets under management. The company also launched a credit platform in 2022 that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers. 

With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID employs over 1,200 real estate professionals and operates an expansive portfolio of existing and under-development properties valued at over $29.71  billion as of March 2023.  

1 Assets Under Management is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database.

SOURCE GID Real Estate

Also from this source

GID Announces Acquisition of 104k+ sq ft Industrial Park in Los Angeles Suburb

GID Announces Acquisition of 237k+ sq ft Industrial Warehouse in Orlando, FL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.