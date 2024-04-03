GID Industrial selected as Gold Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance

DALLAS, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GID Industrial Advisers LLC has been awarded the Green Lease Leaders Award at the Gold level. This award highlights GID's focus on integrating green leases that support the advancement of GID's Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) program and improve tenant coordination across our industrial business.

Launched in 2014, the Green Lease Leaders Award was developed by the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance, to acknowledge the exemplary achievements of organizations in facilitating sustainability through leasing practices.

To receive this gold-level recognition, GID successfully incorporates language on energy-efficient technologies and best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements, and sustainable design principles in standard leases. The aim of these initiatives is to facilitate the sustainability goals of GID and our investment partners, while aligning with our tenants to support sustainability initiatives that may have a mutual benefit.

"The Green Lease Leaders Award highlights our ability to successfully integrate sustainability aspects into our leases, including over 90% of new leases in 2023, leading the way towards a more sustainable built environment," said Philip Carmody, SVP Head of ESG at GID. "By incorporating green leasing principles into our leasing agreements, GID is able to increase our access to utility data and require sustainability criteria for tenant renovation and construction projects, both initiatives are critical to the success of our ESG program success."

Among the distinguished recipients of this year's Green Lease Leaders Awards were companies that demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in implementing green leasing strategies. As the world continues to face market and environmental challenges, the importance of sustainable leasing practices is of paramount importance. The Green Lease Leaders Award serves as a testament to the dedication of companies and organizations to drive positive change and build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Integrating green leasing supports the sustainability aspirations of our investor partners across our industrial platform. As part of our investment strategy GID evaluates, plans and implements key sustainability projects to support meaningful environmental goals while managing our fiduciary responsibility to our investors. GID continues to evaluate new opportunities for meeting its investment partners' sustainability goals.

GID Industrial's ongoing partnership with Ivanhoé Cambridge includes pursuing mutual sustainability goals across our shared portfolio, with green lease integration being an essential component.

"Embedded within our core values is a steadfast dedication to integrating sustainable measures across our investment practices, as exemplified by our green leasing strategies and pursuit of achieving net-zero carbon portfolio wide by 2040," said Michael Neuman, Head of Industrial, United States and Latin America, Ivanhoé Cambridge. "With green leasing serving as an integral component for long-term success across the real estate landscape, we're thrilled to celebrate GID's achievement of this milestone."

This year's Green Lease Leaders represent 31 real estate organizations with portfolios totaling nearly 2.9 billion square feet and comprise a diverse range of buildings from large and small commercial offices to industrial buildings to data centers. Altogether, Green Lease Leaders manage more than 7.8 billion square feet of commercial and government space across North America, representing a continued growth in green leases.

To learn more about GID's commitment to sustainability, visit https://esg.gid.com/. For more information about Green Lease Leaders, visit GreenLeaseLeaders.com/about.

About GID Industrial Advisers LLC: GID Industrial is a privately held industrial real estate platform with a portfolio that is comprised of 24.7 million square feet across 232 properties and 22 markets. As of December 31, 2023, GID's regulated funds operate in 17 markets and 1.4M Industrial SF. Included in figures above, GID provides asset management services without an equity investment for $2.4B Core+ Portfolios which encompass 15M of the total 24M SF Under Management. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in strategic markets across the country, GID Industrial has a team of experienced investment and asset management professionals with vast experience in industrial real estate. More information is available at https://gid.com/industrial-overview/.

** GID's Green Lease Leaders Gold designation is issued by the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance. The potential award designations include silver, gold and platinum and are valid for a period of three years, after which recipients are required to reapply to maintain their Green Lease Leader status. GID is not affiliated with and does not pay a fee to IMT or DOE for the purposes of the application or the application review process for Green Lease Leaders.**

