GID Launches Leasing For Luxury Rentals At Waterline Square Located Along The Hudson River On Manhattan's Upper West Side

"We're extremely pleased to introduce our luxury rental program at Waterline Square, which marks an exciting step toward realizing our aspiration to create the most innovative, comprehensive and cohesive residential experience in New York City," said James Linsley, President of GID Development Group. "We have created something that is unmatched in any residential development, and we look forward to welcoming our first residents as the transformation of this great neighborhood nears completion."

Waterline Square represents an unprecedented approach to urban living and completes one of the last remaining waterfront development sites on Manhattan's desirable Upper West Side. Designed by three of the world's most accomplished architects and designers, Waterline Square features a level of design not typically offered in rental buildings in New York City. Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier & Partners Architects has designed One Waterline Square, with elegant interiors by world-renowned interior designer Champalimaud Design. Two Waterline Square features architecture by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, with sophisticated interiors by famed hospitality firm Yabu Pushelberg. Three Waterline Square is designed by lauded architecture firm Rafael Viñoly Architects, with stylish contemporary interiors by AD100 designer Groves & Co.

"Waterline Square is the most anticipated opening this year and is certainly going to make an incredible impression on the market as people see just how unique and special the project is," said Jodi Stasse, Executive Vice President of Citi Habitats New Developments, the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the luxury rentals. "Waterline Square brings together so many features – luxurious layouts, condo-level finishes, endless amenities, prime waterfront location and destination restaurants like Cipriani and Empellón – that give us the opportunity to offer a one-of-a-kind lifestyle."

Ranging from studios to four-bedrooms and offering a choice of four interior finishes—light, medium, dark or white—the rental residences at Waterline Square are expansive and graciously appointed by a team of world-renowned interior designers. The buildings have high ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the remarkable views and provide bright, light-filled interiors. The chic, expansive interiors include kitchen islands, walk-in closets, wine refrigerators, fully-integrated appliance packages designed by Bosch, vented washer-dryers and five-fixture bathrooms in most of the residences, making for a truly unique and elevated offering.

In addition to the beautifully-crafted residences, all three towers offer a suite of curated amenities and resort-style services including porte cochere entrances, 24-hour attended lobbies, valet parking garages, refrigerated storage for grocery, wine, and flower delivery, dog washing facilities, bicycle storage and private storage available for rent. Each tower also has its own collection of amenity spaces including private dining rooms, media rooms, game rooms, residents' lounges with gas-burning fireplaces, libraries and furnished terraces.

Providing the ultimate lifestyle experience, residents will also have direct access to the Waterline Club, a truly extraordinary collection of indoor amenities connecting One, Two and Three Waterline Square. Designed by David Rockwell's famed hospitality group, Rockwell Group, the Waterline Club features 100,000 square feet of thoughtfully-programmed sports and fitness, swim and spa, leisure and social, creative, children and pets spaces.

The Waterline Club's sports and fitness selection includes an indoor tennis court—a first in a New York City residential building—a squash court, 30-foot rock climbing wall, indoor half-pipe skate park, golf simulator, full-court basketball, indoor soccer field, state-of-the-art fitness center and Pilates, boxing and yoga/barre studios. Residents can quietly relax and indulge in swim and spa areas complete with a 25-meter, 3-lane saltwater lap pool, children's swim area, hot tub, steam rooms and infrared saunas.

Additional amenities designed for leisure and social activities include a bowling alley, games lounge, cards parlor, screening room, party rooms and catering kitchen. Meanwhile, creative amenities such as an art studio, music and recording studio, video and photography studio and indoor gardening studio are available. For younger family members, there will be a massive, 4,600-square-foot indoor children's playroom designed by award-winning museum designer Roto Group that includes a toddlers' play area and children's party room. An indoor playroom, washing station and training studio are also available for dogs.

In addition to the Waterline Club, residents of Waterline Square will have access to incredible outdoor space. The three towers surround a beautifully landscaped, 2.6-acre park designed by acclaimed landscape architecture firm Mathews Nielsen Landscape Architects. Now open, the lush and vibrant space is complete with tree-lined groves, open grass areas, walking paths, seating spaces for relaxation, a playground and expansive water features.

Waterline Square will also be home to two world-class restaurant partners. Opening later this year inside Two Waterline Square is the world's first-ever large-format culinary experience by Cipriani. Spanning 28,000 square feet, the space is designed by legendary hospitality designer Martin Brudnizki and will feature a multi-faceted food and beverage experience complete with a food and retail market with numerous specialty food counters, and a full-service restaurant and bar. Residents will have access to exclusive benefits and will also have a private entrance directly into the Cipriani space from their respective towers. In addition, Mexican-cuisine inspired restaurant Empellón, from James Beard Award-nominated chef and founder Alex Stupak, will open inside Three Waterline Square. The space will feature indoor and outdoor seating with a total of 140 seats, a menu inspired by Empellón's West Village roots and a direct view of Waterline Square's park.

Encompassing nearly five acres along Riverside Boulevard between West 59th Street and West 61st Street, Waterline Square is conveniently located near some of the best parks, dining, shopping and cultural institutions that New York City has to offer, including Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Columbus Circle, Central Park, Riverside Park and Hudson River Park. Hudson River Park offers miles of open space, sports fields, playgrounds, plazas, piers and intimate gardens that can be easily accessed by residents. The surrounding area is also home to prestigious academic institutions, including The Julliard School, LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Collegiate, Heschel and Fordham University Lincoln Center.

The rentals start at $4,130 per month. The leasing office is now open overlooking Waterline Square Park on the second floor of Two Waterline Square's lobby located at 400 West 61st Street. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please call 212-957-9577 or visit waterlinesq.com.

Waterline Square's condominium residences are currently available for purchase, with closings commencing later this year. Since launching sales in 2017, the development has achieved record-breaking successes, including the highest price-per-square-foot ever achieved on Riverside Boulevard, and the recent sale of Penthouse A at Two Waterline Square, priced at $18 million. For more information about the condominium residences, please visit waterlinesquare.com.

About GID Development Group

GID Development Group creates sophisticated mixed-use projects and iconic residential developments in New York City and throughout the United States. GID is a privately held, globally diversified, and fully integrated real estate organization founded in 1960 that owns and manages a premier portfolio of existing properties and development projects valued at over $17 billion. With offices in New York City, Boston, San Francisco, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas, and Orange County, CA, the company employs over 650 real estate professionals and has divisions specializing in development, acquisitions, real estate funds, international real estate investing, hedge funds, portfolio and asset management, and property management. During its corporate history, GID has acquired or developed over 79,000 residential units and 16 million square feet of commercial space in 24 states and 3 continents.

About Citi Habitats New Developments

Citi Habitats is one of New York City's largest and most successful real estate brokerages. Our firm has been the undisputed leader in the city's rental market for over two decades, and our agents facilitate the signing of over 10,000 leases annually.

After gaining a thorough understanding of a client's unique goals, Citi Habitats New Developments provides a full suite of research, planning and design services. CHND then creates marketing and sales strategies to meet or exceed desired pricing and velocity targets. Their skilled group of real estate professionals has the talent and experience to assist clients in determining the best strategy to maximize a rental, condominium or mixed-use portfolio.

Both advocates and advisors, the team at Citi Habitats New Developments is committed to providing real estate developers, investors and financial institutions the highest level of resources and talent.

SOURCE GID Development Group