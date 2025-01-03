GID-Windsor Communities Achieves Honors in Multi-Housing News' 2024 Excellence Awards

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, the US-based real estate investment management firm with over $30 billion in assets under management1, and its wholly-owned property management company, Windsor Communities, has announced that it has earned two significant honors from Multi-Housing News (MHN)2 as part of the publication's 2024 Excellence Awards. GID-Windsor was named a finalist for Best ESG Program of the Year, while Windsor's Vice President of Operational Marketing, Christi Samuelian, was a finalist for Marketing Executive of the Year.

MHN recognized GID and Windsor Communities for its commitment to integrating sustainable practices across its real estate business. The company's Responsible Investments program achieved many milestones in 2023, which have highlighted the program's progress toward the company's environmental targets, thoughtful management practices and innovative efficiency projects. GID's Responsible Investments program continues to lead by earning the prestigious ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award3 and maintained strong GRESB4 results across the company's multifamily portfolio in 2024.

As one of MHN's Marketing Executives of the Year, Christi Samuelian was honored for her role in shaping Windsor's marketing framework and strategy, including the implementation and management of MarTech systems, brand marketing, reputation management, acquisitions, community-level marketing support, and department administration. With over 25 years' experience, Christi's has been instrumental in advancing the company's "Windsor 2025" initiative, a companywide effort to enhance investments in its people, processes, and technologies so that associates, customers, and stakeholders can thrive. Her work to improve Windsor's MarTech integration had a significant impact on associates, as well as prospective and current residents, easing the experience for customers and freeing the site teams to focus on the tasks that make a personal difference for their residents. Through Christi's oversight of Windsor's customer services initiatives, Windsor achieved the #1 Ranking on the Kingsley Tier 1 Elite 5 Ranking5 for Overall Customer Satisfaction for the 3rd consecutive year, in addition to ranking #4 and #3 in J Turner's ORA Division I Power Ranking6 for the past two years respectively.

"These honors reflect the creativity, innovation, and expertise of our talented associates," says Tom Sloan, President of Windsor Communities. "Their work benefits our residents every day, and their dedication is essential to fulfilling our mission of creating communities where people feel truly cared for."

To learn more about GID's initiatives related to the Responsible Investments program, visit www.gid.com/esg.

About Windsor Communities

Windsor Communities is an award-winning property management company defined by its superior customer service and culture of care. Since its founding in 1960, Windsor has invested in, developed, and created homes that deliver on the company's mission of creating communities where people truly feel cared for. As of December 2024, Windsor manages 55k+ units across 150 apartment communities in 25 markets around the United States. Windsor Communities is the in-house property management company of GID.

About GID

GID is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns, operates, and/or manages a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, and develops multifamily and mixed-use projects across the United States. The firm also operates a credit platform that aims to provide commercial real estate debt solutions for institutional borrowers. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Dubai, New York and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. As of September 30, 2024, GID owns and/or manages $30.0billion of assets under management across 57,000 apartment units and 28 million square feet of industrial and commercial space.

AUM is as of 9/30/2024 and is calculated in compliance with the definition for Assets Under Management ("AUM") prescribed in INREV's Global Definitions Database and includes the market value of real estate as well as non-real estate assets (including any cash in the vehicle or mandate) and committed but uncalled capital for which GID provides oversight and investment management services (for internal client capital and third-party capital) in the funds as well as "Other GID Accounts," (as defined below) and accounts for which GID provides asset management services without an equity investment. Other GID Accounts include proprietary accounts and co-investment joint ventures with unaffiliated investors where the latter maintain significant approval rights over the management of these investments. Such investment vehicles are not considered "securities portfolios" or "private funds" for purposes of the Advisers Act and are not included in the regulatory assets under management reported in Form ADV Part 1A or Part 2A. As of September 30, 2024 , the firm's regulatory assets under management totaled $4.3B GID- Windsor pays an entry fee to Multi-Housing News (MHN). Winners of the 2024 Multi-Housing News Excellence Awards are selected by an independent panel of judges based on self-reported data from all nominees for YE23 and YE24. More information on the MHN Excellence Awards is provided here: https://www.multihousingnews.com/. Neither GID nor Windsor are affiliated with MHN. GID does not pay a fee to Energy Star, which is a program administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Energy Star Partner of the Year award achieved in 2024. https://www.energystar.gov/buildings?s=mega Neither GID nor Windsor are affiliated with Energy Star. GID pays a fee to submit individual investment vehicles to GRESB. Details on the real estate assessment and scoring can be found here: https://www.gresb.com/nl-en/real-estate-assessment/. Neither GID nor Windsor are affiliated with GRESB. Windsor pays a service fee to Kingsley for its ongoing survey program. The Kingsley Index is a comprehensive performance benchmarking database that is the industry standard for measuring resident satisfaction and operational effectiveness. GID/ Windsor is not affiliated with Kingsley. Ranking as of YE23. More information on the Kingsley Survey is provided here: https://gracehill.com/solutions/satisfaction-surveys/ Windsor pays a service fee to the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA). The score has been developed by J Turner Research and is the multifamily industry standard for measuring and benchmarking a property's online reputation. GID/ Windsor is not affiliated with ORA. Ranking as of 2023. More information the ORA survey is provided here: https://www.jturnerresearch.com/ora

SOURCE GID Real Estate