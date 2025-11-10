Giddens Law Firm, P.A. Ranked by Best Law Firms® for 2026

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson personal injury law firm Giddens Law Firm, P.A. is pleased to announce it has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® in two practice areas.

Since 1999, Giddens Law Firm has been helping injury victims throughout Mississippi with their personal injury lawsuits. Our Jackson personal injury lawyer John Giddens has extensive experience in several areas of personal injury law and a highly successful track record, including leading counsel in multimillion-dollar medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, and personal injury cases. He was recently named to The 2026 Best Lawyers in America® list by Best Lawyers®.

Giddens Law Firm received the following Regional Tier 3 rankings in the 2026 Best Law Firms® for Jackson, MS:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Firms included in the 2026 Best Law Firms® list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

According to Best Law Firms®, "Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, integrity, and reputation that law firms earn among other leading firms and lawyers."

About Giddens Law Firm, P.A.

Founded in 1999, Giddens Law Firm, P.A. has built an exceptional reputation throughout Mississippi for its relentless representation of those who have suffered an injury caused by someone's negligence. The personal injury firm has won millions in settlements and verdicts for their clients injured in car, truck, motorcycle, slip and falls, and other accidents.

