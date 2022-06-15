GIDDY LAUNCHES LINE OF CLEAN-LABEL SEXUAL HEALTH VITAMINS: GIDDY + HEALTH

Doctor Reviewed And Research-Proven With Vitamins, Minerals And Specialty Nutrients To Boost Libido, Support Hormonal Changes, And Overall Sexual Wellbeing

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giddy , the world's largest sexual health platform, today announces the launch of Giddy + Health , a new line of clean-label vitamins specially formulated to support sexual health. The doctor reviewed line was built around rigorous scientific research to aid in sexual wellbeing including libido, men's prostate, menopause, and overall health. The microbeads inside the vegetarian capsules provide sustained release, which tends to improve absorption and help maintain optimal blood nutrient levels over time.