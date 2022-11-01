Giddy Surpasses $10M DeFi Trade Volume Despite Market Downturn; Launches Open Beta

DRAPER, Utah , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto staking app Giddy has recently completed its private beta, recording over $10M in DeFi trade volume despite the historic market downturn. The unique nature of the product enabled users to earn interest on their crypto in ways never before feasible for retail customers. And because Giddy is self-custody, users can add or withdraw funds as they please.

Giddy - Grow Your Crypto

Giddy has simplified DeFi staking to the point where mainstream adoption is now possible. Unlike traditional DeFi access, which requires users to navigate through a host of complex tools, Giddy has pioneered Single-Tap Staking. This allows users to see and realize earnings as fast as every ten seconds as described by Giddy's latest video . With Giddy, people can buy, send, receive, stake, and earn interest on their crypto all in one easy-to-use mobile app.

The Giddy app is now entering public beta, where anyone can download and try it for themselves. Giddy has announced that users are now being taken off the waitlist daily.

About Giddy

Giddy is on a mission to make decentralized finance accessible to all. With Giddy, people can buy, send, receive, and earn rewards from their crypto assets in a safe and easy-to-use mobile application.

Giddy is the first self-custody crypto wallet to offer a recoverable private key, easy fiat onramp and offramp, and single-tap staking, all from a single app.

Founded in 2021 by entrepreneurs Eric and Ethan Parker, Giddy has raised over $8M in funding from investors. Learn about crypto, DeFi, and Giddy at https://giddy.co/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Travis Tidball

EVP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Giddy