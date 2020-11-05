Gidea Packaging to feature a range of eco-friendly, sustainable and cost-effective packaging solutions during Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

PCR plastics are recycled materials made from existing PET bottles and other plastics bottles. They can save the environment from excess pollution and enables packaging manufacturers to re-use the materials, making it both cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Other than plastic, Gidea Packaging also provides different packaging solutions to promote sustainability. Sugarcane packaging is currently a popular choice which is made of bagasse, a by-product of sugarcane production that is recyclable and degradable. As for bamboo, it is widely used as a replacement for wood. With the global wood supply decreasing each year, the rational use and development of bamboo resources are getting more and more important.

Gidea Packaging develops and manufactures personalized standard packaging as well as customized packaging solutions for their customers. They have a professional and efficient R&D team, striving to develop new and innovative products and improve technology and product quality. With relentless pursuit and desire of beauty, they dare to break tradition to have unique innovative ideas. Putting their customer's needs is always in their first place and creates fashion, environmental protection, and health products.

Gidea Packaging established in 2004, is one of the leading cosmetic packaging suppliers in China. They are an enterprise integrated with manufacturer and trading, professional in designing and producing all kinds of packages of advanced cosmetics, cosmetology, and skincare products. Gidea Packaging has implemented green initiatives focused on eliminating waste and promoting efficiency, as well as expanded to producing packaging with recycled and recyclable materials. They are committed to being a green producer and are always looking to improve and refine our processes to limit our impact on the planet.

Gidea Packaging loves to share their passion, progress, and not content with the present, visit their website at https://www.gideapackaging.com/, or get in touch with them during the Cosmprof Asia Digital Week. The Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week is the first-ever online event held by Cosmoprof Asia. 640 suppliers are exhibiting at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week from November 9 to 13, showcasing new products and trends, innovative packaging and ingredients. Register now for 5 entire days of networking, connect with some brands that are seldom present at trade shows. Don't forget to check the fruitful agenda of webinars and live demonstrations too!.

