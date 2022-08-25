Gideon Drucker named to Investopedia 100

HTK financial professional recognized as a top financial advisor in the U.S.

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK), a top 25 broker-dealer in the U.S. (InvestmentNews, 2022) and wealth management firm supporting independent financial professionals, announces that HTK financial professional Gideon Drucker, CFP®, AIF®, ECA, has been named to the Investopedia 100 for 2022, a prestigious industry ranking that recognizes the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S.

The Investopedia 100 celebrates financial advisors who are making significant contributions to critical conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management. According to Investopedia, there are more than 100,000 independent financial advisors in the U.S., and the Investopedia 100 spotlights the country's most engaged, influential and educational advisors.

Drucker is the founder and director of the Wealth Builder division of Drucker Wealth, a New York City-based financial planning firm started by his grandfather, Bernie, in 1959. Drucker specializes in working with high-earning, mid-career professionals and young families looking to take proactive approaches to their financial futures.

"This recognition highlights what we already know at HTK: That Gideon is highly impactful in his work and passionate about supporting the next generation with exceptional financial planning and advice," says Aaron Gordon, president, HTK. "We are proud to have Gideon and Drucker Wealth part of the HTK organization. We congratulate Gideon and the entire Drucker Wealth team for placement on this sought-after list of top financial advisors."

Drucker is the author of the book, "How To Avoid HENRY Syndrome®," and created the HENRY Syndrome® suite of services as a way to educate and empower "High Earners, Not Rich Yet" — those mid-career professionals, newlyweds and young families looking to make smart financial decisions for their futures. He has presented his HENRY Syndrome® workshops to hundreds of companies, organizations and nonprofits nationwide.

"When I founded the Wealth Builder division of Drucker Wealth, my mission was clear: Make outstanding financial advice accessible, in the decades before retirement, to high-earning professionals who can do more to reach their long-term financial goals, but don't know where to start. Our program has grown significantly over the past five years, both in client base — offering personalized planning services to hundreds of valued clients across the U.S. each year — and in the financial education we have shared widely through various workshops, webinars and media," says Drucker. "I'm honored to be named to the Investopedia 100 and look forward to continuing to support these individuals and families as they take the next step towards feeling confident, excited and knowledgeable about their financial futures."

In addition to Investopedia, Drucker has been recognized by Forbes and Business Insider as a Top Next-Gen Advisor1 and Top Advisor2, respectively. He is also a member of the Forbes Finance Council, which is a community for senior leaders in finance. Forbes Finance Council empowers diverse, successful finance executives to connect, collaborate and grow.

Drucker has been registered with HTK since the beginning of his financial planning career.

About HTK

Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK) is a broker-dealer and registered investment adviser supporting independent financial professionals across the U.S. For more than 50 years, HTK has been the trusted partner supporting financial professionals on their path to success. HTK is committed to offering its financial professionals the independence to build their practice their way through the delivery of a flexible platform, leading solutions and personalized service. Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC (HTK) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company. Member FINRA/SIPC. Visit www.htk.com.

About Drucker Wealth

A third-generation financial planning firm, Drucker Wealth is dedicated to helping you build, protect and preserve your wealth through comprehensive financial planning and investment management. Whether you're a high-earning professional just getting started, someone who is planning to retire in the next few years or somewhere in between, we've got a squad of experienced professionals who are excited to help connect the dots in your financial world & design your Financial Life Plan™. Visit www.druckerwealth.com.

HTK and Drucker Wealth and Investopedia are separate and unrelated entities. HENRY Syndrome® is a registered trademark of Drucker Wealth.

