GIDEON Releases Readymade Lesson Plans: Prep for Courses Faster

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Course planning is now faster and easier. GIDEON, the leading infectious diseases database, released ready-to-use lesson plans on infectious diseases and microbiology.

GIDEON Founder and CEO, Uri Blackman states, "GIDEON's mission is to advance the fight against infectious diseases. These pre-made lesson plans are just one of the ways GIDEON helps instructors train the next generation of physicians, infectious disease specialists, microbiologists, public health officials, and more."

Lesson planning takes time and effort and getting ready for multiple courses can get quite stressful. GIDEON's lesson plans can help.

What do GIDEON lesson plans contain?

Built by clinical and epidemiological experts, GIDEON's lesson plans include:

Learning outcomes and goals for each course

Lesson overview

Discussion overview

Ideas for interactive activities to enhance learning

Questions to encourage discussions

Reference charts

Outbreak case studies from real life events, with maps

Exercises to learn public health response protocols and surveys

Differential diagnosis exercises, and much more.

The first set of topics covered are:

Infectious diseases spread

Foodborne illnesses

Microbes

Bioterrorism and Bioterror agents

And that's not all. Lesson plans for many more topics are on the way, including vaccines, different infectious diseases, pathogens, epidemiology research, and more.

Additionally, faculty who work at institutions that subscribe to GIDEON get a universe of infectious diseases data and interactive teaching tools at their fingertips. The GIDEON database contains 425 eBooks on the A-Z of infectious diseases. Plus, it tracks data on 365 infectious diseases and 2000+ pathogens as well as includes 91,000+ prevalence and seroprevalence surveys, 38,200+ epidemiology graphs, and over 24,400 detailed country notes. All data is also electronically referenced and cited so researchers can gather citations for publications quickly.

About GIDEON Informatics

GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and produces the GIDEON web application and an eBook series for health professionals and educators.

GIDEON toolkit helps protect society by providing reliable, timely epidemiological data. The application saves doctors precious time in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases and provides state-of-the-art tools to train the healthcare workers of tomorrow.

Hundreds of customers worldwide, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology.

