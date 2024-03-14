Gideon Strategic Partners Welcomes Two Esteemed Leaders to Its Team

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gideon Strategic Partners, a premier investment management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of two distinguished professionals to its leadership team.

Giorgio Caputo, previously Senior Fund Manager and Head of Multi-Asset Value at JO Hambro Capital Management, has been appointed Senior Portfolio Manager at Gideon Strategic Partners. With a rich background in global investment strategies and a track record of managing diversified asset classes, Giorgio brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has an impressive academic record with degrees from Princeton University and Columbia Business School and has several key securities licenses. Giorgio's career spans significant positions at First Eagle Investment Management and JANA Partners LLC, showcasing his expertise in value-driven and event-driven investment approaches.

Joining as Partner & Head of Special Situations, Louis Kim brings over 28 years of investment experience, focusing on special situations and distressed credits. His career includes founding MKL Capital Partners LP and holding leadership roles at Pequot Capital and Twin Haven Capital Partners. A Georgetown University alumnus, Louis's diverse background extends to international business and athletics, where he was a celebrated NCAA Division I baseball athlete and Captain of the 1995 team. Louis is deeply involved in the Los Angeles community, having volunteered his time on non-profit boards and fundraising campaigns for various youth education entities.

CEO & Founder Robert Amoruso said, "We are delighted to welcome Louis and Giorgio to our team. Their exceptional expertise will be pivotal in enhancing our investment committee's capabilities and ensuring our continued leadership in the industry. This move underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation, aligning with our goal to deliver outstanding value to our investors."

Gideon Strategic Partners is excited to leverage the unique skills and insights of Giorgio and Louis to enhance its investment strategies and continue delivering exceptional value to its clients.

