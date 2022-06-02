GIDEON's Monkeypox eBook Offered Free of Charge to Help Fight the Outbreak

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Help is on the way for clinicians and infectious disease experts battling the wave of over 200 monkeypox cases across the world. GIDEON, the leading infectious diseases database, released their monkeypox eBook at no cost. GIDEON exists to advance the fight against infectious diseases; the timely release of the eBook is another step toward its mission.

The 'Monkeypox: Global Status' eBook is authored by top infectious disease specialists and doctors, including Stephen Berger MD, the co-founder of GIDEON. It provides information on:

Global distribution of monkeypox Risk factors for the spread of monkeypox Clinical notes on monkeypox Diagnostic and therapeutic tools for monkeypox Public health response to monkeypox outbreaks Hundreds of electronic references, and more.

According to Dr. Berger, MD, "With comprehensive monkeypox data at their fingertips, clinicians, scientists, and public health agencies can learn how to curb the spread of monkeypox, learn about the virus, and understand why more cases are showing up in non-endemic regions."

Added Uri Blackman, founder and CEO of GIDEON, "GIDEON's eBook is a one-stop shop for all data on monkeypox to help clinicians get to the right diagnosis faster. Scientists can use the robust data to drive research and help develop better diagnostic tools, treatment, and preventive methods."

The GIDEON database is used by leading universities and public health agencies worldwide. It contains 425 eBooks on the A-Z of infectious diseases. It also tracks data on 365 infectious diseases and 2000+ pathogens. The comprehensive platform includes 89,000+ prevalence and seroprevalence surveys, 38,000+ epidemiology graphs, a chronology of cross-border infections, and over 24,000 detailed country notes. Data is electronically referenced so researchers can easily find the right citations for publications.

About GIDEON Informatics

GIDEON Informatics exists to advance the global effort against Infectious Diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and produced the GIDEON web application and an eBook series for health professionals and educators.

Hundreds of customers worldwide, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology.

