GIE Media Inc. to Launch Hemp Grower

CLEVELAND, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIE Media Inc. announced today the launch of its 18th title, Hemp Grower, which will serve the newly legal U.S. hemp industry and emerging hemp markets in North America. Hemp Grower will launch initially beginning August 20, 2019, as a weekly newsletter and a website, hempgrower.com. GIE plans to publish the first edition of the print magazine in late 2019.

Hemp Grower's mission is to support licensed hemp cultivators by "providing actionable intelligence in all aspects of the business—from regulatory news to analysis of industry trends and business strategy, as well as expert advice on cultivation, extraction, marketing, financial topics, and legal issues," says Chris Foster, president and CEO of GIE Media.

Readers can sign up for the weekly newsletter now at hempgrower.com and follow Hemp Grower on social media at the following accounts: @hemp_grower on Twitter, @hemp_grower on Instagram, @hempgrowermag on Facebook and at Hemp Grower on LinkedIn.

Concurrent with the launch of Hemp Grower, GIE's Cannabis Conference 2020 (CannabisConference.com) will also feature a comprehensive education track dedicated to hemp growers and business owners. The event takes place April 21-23 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel. The exposition floor will include industry-leading companies providing technologies and solutions that help hemp cultivators and businesses become more successful.

Hemp Grower will be published six times per year and will be free to hemp business owners, senior management and growers. It will join sister publications Cannabis Business Times (founded 2014) and Cannabis Dispensary (founded 2017) as the latest additions to GIE Media's Horticulture Group, a collection of media brands serving six markets, led by Group Publisher Jim Gilbride.

About GIE Media Inc.

GIE Media was founded in 1980 and has grown over 36 years into a leading marketing and communications business-to-business media company serving 17 industries -- including the horticulture industry through its Horticulture Group (Greenhouse Management, Produce Grower, Nursery Management, Garden Center, Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and, now, Hemp Grower). The company employs nearly 100 editors, publishers, sales representatives, marketers and other professionals.

