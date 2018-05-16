GiFi optimizes Merchandise Financial Planning with TXT Retail, an Aptos Company

Founded in 1981, GiFi has been experiencing an impressive run of national and international growth. The group operates a network of over 440 stores in France and abroad, managing an average of 40,000 products in-store, with more than 50 percent launched annually.

"The Millennium project supports our growth strategy and the goal to reach 1,000 stores by 2027," said Alexandre Ginestet, general manager at GiFi. "Objectives of the initiative are to simplify our IT landscape to better support our fast-growing business and to obtain a centralized view of key data, while integrating our processes from conception to execution. We've partnered with TXT Retail for all planning activities; this go-live marks a first, important milestone in our program."

The TXT Retail solution is helping GiFi manage its merchandise financial planning process in a highly collaborative, integrated manner – from weekly budgeting to the definition of the commercial action plans, which include the planning of promotional and media activities (catalog, TV and radio advertising) to sales planning and the allocation of the selling space to the different product categories.

GiFi's merchandise planning process involves a large number of users across the business – from category managers, sales directors, merchandising, and marketing directors, to finance, controlling, and the general manager. All functions contribute to the plan and can monitor in-season results through dedicated KPIs, to achieve full process visibility and responsiveness.

"The use of TXT Retail has brought the significant advantage of integrating merchandise planning processes while leveraging the contribution of all departments involved," added Christophe Naimi, commercial director at GiFi. "With a vast assortment, fast product innovation and an aggressive store opening program, TXT Retail's merchandise financial planning solution ensures the best product selection for our customers, in full alignment with our business objectives and chain growth."

Noel Goggin, Aptos CEO and culture leader, commented: "We are delighted to assist such a dynamic and talented organization in its transformational project. Our solutions allow retailers, which are evolving their business models, channels and requirements, to stay at the forefront of planning practices while achieving tangible benefits across those processes that are most strategic to them."

