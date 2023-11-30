Gift Baskets Overseas Announces Exciting New Features and Products for the Holiday Season

ARLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the winter holiday season approaches, Gift Baskets Overseas is thrilled to unveil a series of updates and new offerings designed to make this year's gift-giving simpler and more personalized than ever. These updates are uniquely tailored for businesses looking to send unique gifts to their teams, partners, and customers around the globe during Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year, and other holiday celebrations.

Revolutionized Bulk Ordering Interface

Gift Baskets Overseas has always been dedicated to offering a blend of unique and traditional gifts in every region. From custom gift requests to build-your-own gift basket options, the company's catalog is an absolute win for one-stop shopping for international gifts. The addition of Mystery Boxes serves to cater to those who know they want to be generous but would enjoy expert assistance in picking quality items while making the most of the available gift budget. Gift Baskets Overseas has over 20 years of experience helping customers stay connected to friends, family, and business associates worldwide. The company continues offering the best and fastest international gift delivery service. With the ability to deliver gifts in as little as 2-3 business days and catalogs full of gifts for every occasion to over 200 countries, the commitment to customer satisfaction and an enjoyable gift experience is evident.

One major update this year is the revamped online bulk ordering interface , which streamlines the process of sending gifts to multiple international recipients. CEO Dmitriy Peregudov expresses his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to offer our customers the flexibility to self-manage their bulk gift orders for global delivery. This new system eliminates the hassle of excessive form-filling and spreadsheet emailing, simplifying the entire process for our users."

The traditional bulk order form also got an update - now the company offers a Google Excel version. Perfect for offices that have multiple people coordinating gifts for different departments.

Customized Greeting Cards with Logo Upload

Further personalizing the corporate gifting experience, Gift Baskets Overseas now enables customers to upload their company logo when placing online orders. This logo and a bespoke greeting card are included free of charge with the gifts. This personalized card service is also available for bulk orders in most of the countries we serve.

Introducing 'Share-a-Gift' and 'Mystery Boxes'

But it isn't just the website and tool functionality the team worked on this year. Huge catalog updates have happened across the board to offer customers new and exciting gift options in every region. Additionally, Gift Baskets Overseas is excited to introduce two new product lines that redefine corporate gifting:

Share-a-Gift: Tailored for international corporate offices, this innovative concept allows multiple recipients to enjoy a single, thoughtfully curated gift basket.

Mystery Boxes: Adding an element of surprise to the traditional gift basket, customers can now choose from three types of Mystery Boxes - with Snacks, with Sweets, or with Savory Gourmet options. Starting from just $50, the contents of these boxes are handpicked by our team, ensuring a delightful surprise for the recipients.

These additions are designed to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of Gift Baskets Overseas' global clientele, making the company a one-stop solution for all corporate gifting needs this holiday season.

For more information on these exciting new features and to place your holiday orders, visit www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com or contact [email protected] . The company's team of dedicated gift experts is ready to assist you 24/7 with every step of the order. From gift selection - to sending you timely updates on each gift as they are delivered.

About www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com

GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wide array of ordering channels & 24/7 availability. GiftBasketsOverseas.com is renowned globally for providing online ordering convenience, multilingual customer service, and secure payment options. Learn more at www.GiftBasketsOverseas.com .

