Gift Card Market | $ 656.02 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Duracard Plastic Card Printing Co., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp., InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions Inc., and Village Roadshow Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increases in the gifting culture will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gift Card Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The gift card market is segmented as below:

Type

E-gift Cards



Physical Gift Cards

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Gift Card Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gift Card Market size

Gift Card Market trends

Gift Card Market industry analysis

The gift card market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The growth of the e-commerce sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the gift cards may result in additional loss of money will hamper the market growth.

Gift Card Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gift card market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift card market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

E-gift cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.

Duracard Plastic Card Printing Co.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Givex Corp.

InComm Holdings Inc.

National Gift Card Corp.

Plastek Card Solutions Inc.

Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Stored Value Solutions Inc.

Village Roadshow Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

