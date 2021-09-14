Gift Card Market | $ 656.02 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | 17000 + Technavio Reports
Sep 14, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gift card market in the Leisure Products industry is poised to grow by $ 656.02 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the gift card market will decelerate at a CAGR of over 12.48%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., Duracard Plastic Card Printing Co., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp., InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions Inc., and Village Roadshow Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the increases in the gifting culture will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gift Card Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The gift card market is segmented as below:
- Type
- E-gift Cards
- Physical Gift Cards
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Gift Card Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gift Card Market size
- Gift Card Market trends
- Gift Card Market industry analysis
The gift card market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The growth of the e-commerce sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the gift cards may result in additional loss of money will hamper the market growth.
Gift Card Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gift card market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gift card market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gift card market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift card market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- E-gift cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc.
- Duracard Plastic Card Printing Co.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Givex Corp.
- InComm Holdings Inc.
- National Gift Card Corp.
- Plastek Card Solutions Inc.
- Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Stored Value Solutions Inc.
- Village Roadshow Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
