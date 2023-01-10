Gift Cards Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.09 Billion by 2030 at an 8.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gift Cards Market by Type, and by End-User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gift Card Market size was valued at USD 884.76 million in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 2097.13 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for gift cards is rising due to the increase in smartphone penetration and internet facilities around the world that provides customers with flexible and convenient payment options. According to the study of the World Population Review data in 2022, around 69% of the world's population which accounts for 4.9 billion people have active access to the internet.

Also, the high adoption of e-gift cards as a promotional tool and a source of quick revenue flow for businesses like restaurants, hospitality and aviation among others fuels the demand for digital gift cards. Additionally, the market is being strongly driven by the e-commerce sector's rapid development because it offers the convenience of making purchases through websites that offer gift cards and vouchers.

However, the prevalence of security issues related to digital gift cards coupled with a lack of awareness of the benefits of gift cards among consumers are factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, advancement in technologies of gift cards allows flexible sending options and promotional campaigns for businesses. By enhancing the uniqueness and appeal of product offerings, it also helps businesses boost sales, which is anticipated to generate profitable expansion opportunities for the players in the gift card market in the coming years.

Segment Overview

Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), and by End-User (Retail Establishments and Corporate Institutions)-

Based on Type, the market is classified into open loop and closed loop.

Based on End-User, the market is bifurcated into retail establishments and corporate institutions.

Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW.

Regional Analysis

The European region is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.

North America holds the largest market share of gift cards due to the increased e-commerce activity owing to the surging millennial and Gen Z population that is inclined towards the adoption of gift cards. According to the reports published by the US Census Bureau in 2021, millennials made up the largest population group in the US with 72.2 million millennials constituting about 21.7% of the population.

Also, the increased penetration of smartphones among consumers, which allows managing digital gift cards via mobile applications easily is accelerating the market demand. According to a study by the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2021, the United States had one of the highest smartphone penetration rates in the world with 82.2 per cent of the population using a smartphone.

Moreover, major retailers and restaurant chains such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, Starbucks and Chipotle also offer customers both digital and physical gift cards that drive the market in this region. The market in this region is also driven by major retailers and restaurant chains like Walmart, Amazon, Target, Starbucks, and Chipotle, which provide customers with both physical and digital gift cards. The above-mentioned factors are expected to significantly boost the growth of the gift card market in this region.

Key Market Players

The emerging and efficient key players in the gift card market research include companies such as:

Amazon.com, Inc

Apple Inc

American Express Company

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

InComm Payments

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

QwikCilver Solutions Private Limited

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Adoption Rate of Smartphones Accelerates Demand for Gift Cards

Expansion in E-Commerce and Advancement in Technology Fuels Market Growth

High Adoption of E-Gift Cards as a Promotional Tool Supports Businesses

Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Security Issues Associated With Gift Cards Impedes Growth

Opportunities

Technological Advancements and Innovations Offers Future Business Prospects

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Gift Cards Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Global Gift Cards Market, by Card Type

5. Global Gift Cards Market, by Enduser

6. Global Gift Cards Market, by Region

7. Company Profiles

