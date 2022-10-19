Gift Cards Market Size in Italy to Grow by USD 3.17 Bn, Global Leisure Products Market to be Considered Parent Market - Technavio

Oct 19, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The gift cards market in Italy has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market within the global household durables market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including home fitness equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of the global leisure products market will be driven by the factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs, an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, a rising number of dual-income households, and strong growth in online sales. Some of the key issues faced by the global leisure products market include the threat from counterfeit products, stringent regulatory compliances for toy manufacturers, and increased trade barriers.
The gift cards market size in Italy is expected to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026: Scope
The gift cards market in Italy report covers the following areas:
- Gift Cards Market in Italy Size
- Gift Cards Market in Italy Trends
- Gift Cards Market in Italy Industry Analysis
Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The gift cards market in Italy is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competitors need to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. In addition, market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Alighieri, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Apposta Ltd., Esselunga Spa, Mucci Italian, Realizzazione Alt Srl, Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH, Square Inc., woocommerce, and YouGotaGift.com Ltd are among some of the major market participants.
Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Type
- Physical Gift Cards
- E-gift Cards
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Gift Cards Market in Italy 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gift cards market growth in Italy during the next five years
- Estimation of the gift cards market size in Italy and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gift cards market in Italy
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gift cards market vendors in Italy
|
Gift Cards Market In Italy Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.61%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 3.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.15
|
Regional analysis
|
Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alighieri, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Apposta Ltd., Esselunga Spa, Mucci Italian, Realizzazione Alt Srl, Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH, Square Inc., woocommerce, and YouGotaGift.com Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 11: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Italy: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Italy: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 23: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Physical gift cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Physical gift cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Physical gift cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 E-gift cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 30: Chart on E-gift cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on E-gift cards - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Chart on E-gift cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on E-gift cards - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 48: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 50: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 51: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 52: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 54: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alighieri
- Exhibit 55: Alighieri - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Alighieri - Product / Service
- Exhibit 57: Alighieri - Key offerings
- 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Esselunga Spa
- Exhibit 68: Esselunga Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Esselunga Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 70: Esselunga Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Esselunga Spa - Key offerings
- 10.7 Mucci Italian
- Exhibit 72: Mucci Italian - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Mucci Italian - Product / Service
- Exhibit 74: Mucci Italian - Key offerings
- 10.8 Realizzazione Alt Srl
- Exhibit 75: Realizzazione Alt Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Realizzazione Alt Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 77: Realizzazione Alt Srl - Key offerings
- 10.9 Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH
- Exhibit 78: Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 80: Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.10 Square Inc
- Exhibit 82: Square Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Square Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Square Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Square Inc - Segment focus
- 10.11 woocommerce
- Exhibit 86: woocommerce - Overview
- Exhibit 87: woocommerce - Product / Service
- Exhibit 88: woocommerce - Key offerings
- 10.12 YouGotaGift.com Ltd
- Exhibit 89: YouGotaGift.com Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 90: YouGotaGift.com Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: YouGotaGift.com Ltd - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 92: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 93: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
