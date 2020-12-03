Gift Cards That Fund Sports Betting Accounts Launch in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Helping Players with Smart, Easy Funding Options

PHILADELPHIA and NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolution in how consumers fund their sports betting accounts, Game On™ is a payment card featuring multiple sportsbook brands that allows consumers to easily add funds to their accounts with their favorite sports betting operators. Developed by global branded payments provider, Blackhawk Network, Inc. and issued by Metabank, N.A., Member FDIC, the Game On card is now available for purchase and use in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Players can use the money associated with a Game On card to fund their accounts with several operators, including FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook, BetRivers/PlaySugarHouse Sportsbooks & Casinos, Parx Casino, and others.

According to research1, professional football, basketball and baseball top the list of surveyed players' favorite sports to bet on each year. With the global sports market expected to grow by nearly a third in the next five years2, Game On represents an exciting new funding option for any sports fan. Consumers can share the thrill of sports betting and daily fantasy with friends and family as a gift or treat themselves to some fun while watching their favorite teams.

The popularity of online sports betting and gaming is on the rise. In fact, four in ten respondents to a 2019 survey say that they place online sports bets at least once a week1. At its debut, the cards are available for purchase in New Jersey and Pennsylvania at many grocery stores and other leading retailers including: ACME, The Giant Company, Stop and Shop, and Giant Eagle, among others, or online at GetGameOn.com. Game On card purchasers must have a sports betting account with one of the sportsbooks featured on the front of the card. Here's how it works:

Find a Game On card on the Gift Card Mall™ rack in most local New Jersey and Pennsylvania grocery stores and retailers, or online at GetGameOn.com. At checkout, load between $20 and $400 to your card, plus an activation fee (between $3 .95–$5.95 depending on denomination). After purchase, open the packaging to reveal card number, CVV and expiry date for online use. Log into any one of the sports betting sites shown on the front of the card to transfer funds into your sports betting account. Place your bets (you must be physically located in the state where your account was established in order to bet).

"Perfect for sports betting enthusiasts and gift card lovers alike, the Game On card pairs a fun, digital way to fund sports bets with the convenience of a gift card," said Brett Narlinger, head of Global Commerce at Blackhawk Network. "People we've surveyed who have placed sports bets are clamoring for a payment option that provides increased control of spending and privacy, versus linking personal banking information when funding their sportsbook account. Our new Game On card helps address those concerns."

According to research1, security, privacy and the ability to manage funds are all major concerns for surveyed players in how they currently fund their accounts. The Game On card can offer security and privacy for a player, and be used as a tool to control spending, since players can use the card to hold their desired amount of funds.

This innovative way to fund sports bets will become available in additional states, subject to applicable law and state approval. For more information or to purchase an egift, visit GetGameOn.com.

Game On Cards are curated by Blackhawk Network, Inc. and issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About MetaBank, N.A.

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank ("Meta"), is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the MetaBank website .

1 The "Online Sports Gambling Survey" was an online study conducted by Leger on Behalf of Blackhawk Network on June 17, 2019. The sample included 1,000 individuals in Nevada and New Jersey. 2 The "2019 Global Sports Market" report was s study published by The NPD Group in July 2019.

